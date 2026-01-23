WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Murali Kartik Clash On Field? Heated Argument Video Goes Viral

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Hardik Pandya, Murali Kartik Clash On Field? Heated Argument Video Goes Viral

A video from before the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I has gone viral, showing Hardik Pandya in a heated exchange with former India cricketer-turned-commentator Murali Kartik.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 08:34 PM (IST)

India is currently busy facing New Zealand at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I.

However, a video from before the match is going viral on social media, showing what seems to be a spat between Hardik Pandya, India's prolific all-rounder, and former cricketer, now commentator, Murali Kartik. Check it out:

As can be seen in the clip above, Hardik Pandya walks out onto the field to train ahead of the match.

He is greeted by Murali Kartik a few steps in, and although the two exchange a handshake, Pandya soon launches into an animated monologue, perhaps voicing his displeasure over something, as the commentator appears to calm the situation.

However, it must be noted that exactly what the two are talking about, let alone saying to each other remains unknown. The video has been taken by a fan in attendance at the stadium at a significant distance.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I Murali Kartik Hardik Pandya Viral Video Hardik Pandya
