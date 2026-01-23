WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Murali Kartik Clash On Field? Heated Argument Video Goes Viral

India is currently busy facing New Zealand at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I.

However, a video from before the match is going viral on social media, showing what seems to be a spat between Hardik Pandya, India's prolific all-rounder, and former cricketer, now commentator, Murali Kartik. Check it out:

🚨 Hardik Pandya angry at Murali Kartik

– Hardik Pandya had an argument with Murali Kartik before the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI in Raipur. pic.twitter.com/axpjLykXfY — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) January 23, 2026

As can be seen in the clip above, Hardik Pandya walks out onto the field to train ahead of the match.

He is greeted by Murali Kartik a few steps in, and although the two exchange a handshake, Pandya soon launches into an animated monologue, perhaps voicing his displeasure over something, as the commentator appears to calm the situation.

However, it must be noted that exactly what the two are talking about, let alone saying to each other remains unknown. The video has been taken by a fan in attendance at the stadium at a significant distance.