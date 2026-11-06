More Rain Trouble? IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Weather Forecast Raises Fresh Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wellington weather forecast predicts 63% rain chance for match.

Persistent rain interruptions could hinder second ODI proceedings.

India holds a strong 2-1 record at Wellington stadium.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India’s 1-0 advantage in the ODI series may not be the only talking point ahead of the second match against New Zealand. With unsettled weather forecast for Wellington, another rain interruption could be on the cards when the teams meet on November 7. The opening encounter in Auckland was affected by showers, forcing a delay. The Men in Blue eventually completed a five-wicket victory, chasing a revised target of 143 under the DLS method in just 22.4 overs.

However, the weather could once again have a say in how much cricket is possible.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Weather Forecast

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI is supposed to be played at the Hnry stadium in Wellington.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 63% chance of rain in the city on Saturday, with the same probability expected around the scheduled start time of 3 pm local time.

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The outlook could improve in the evening, when rainfall is considered less likely, but still at 55%.

However, even light showers during that window could interrupt proceedings and make it difficult for the match to run uninterrupted.

India's Record At The Venue Against New Zealand

India's previous outings at the Hnry Stadium offer some encouragement.

They have met New Zealand four times at this ground in ODIs, with the visitors winning twice, and the hosts claiming one victory and one match ending in a tie.

Their most recent meeting there came in 2019. India were dismissed for 252 in that match, but the bowlers turned the contest around by restricting the hosts to 217, sealing a 35-run win.

With the visitors leading the series, they will be keen to build on that advantage.

Before that, though, both sides will be hoping the Wellington weather allows them a full contest.