Shreyas Iyer Nears Historic Record! Needs 34 Runs To Leave Tendulkar, Kohli & Rohit Behind

Shreyas Iyer Nears Historic Record! Needs 34 Runs To Leave Tendulkar, Kohli & Rohit Behind

Shreyas Iyer needs just 34 runs in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI to become the fastest Indian to reach 3,000 ODI runs, moving ahead of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI is shaping up to be about much more than the series scoreline. For Shreyas Iyer, Wednesday’s clash in Rajkot offers a chance to step into rare territory in Indian cricket.

The vice-captain is only 34 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in ODIs, a landmark that could see him achieve something no Indian batter has managed before.

Iyer currently has 2,966 runs from 68 ODI innings. If he reaches the 3,000-run mark in his next innings, it will come in just 69 innings, putting him ahead of several of the biggest names in Indian batting history.

Iyer On The Verge Of Rewriting Records

Reaching 3,000 ODI runs is a significant milestone for any batter, but the speed at which it is achieved makes Iyer’s chase particularly remarkable.

The existing Indian record for the fastest to 3,000 ODI runs belongs to Shikhar Dhawan, who reached the mark in 72 innings. Virat Kohli needed 75 innings, while Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar took even longer.

With Iyer poised to get there in 69 innings, he is on course to set a new benchmark for Indian cricket, underlining the impact he has made since becoming a regular in the one-day side.

The list of Indian batters to reach 3,000 ODI runs quickly includes some of the most decorated names in the game.

Shikhar Dhawan leads the way on 72 innings, followed by Virat Kohli on 75, KL Rahul on 78, Navjot Singh Sidhu on 79 and Sourav Ganguly on 82. Iyer has the opportunity to leapfrog them all with a solid contribution in Rajkot.

A Place In Global Cricket History

Iyer’s achievement would not be limited to the Indian record books. By getting to 3,000 runs in 69 innings, he would match the legendary Viv Richards.

Only Hashim Amla, Shai Hope and Fakhar Zaman have reached the milestone in fewer innings, placing Iyer among elite company in world cricket.

With all eyes on him in Rajkot, the stage is set for a potentially historic innings. Given his recent form, 34 runs look well within reach. If he gets there, Iyer will not only help India with some runs, but also etch his name alongside some of the game’s most celebrated batsmen.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many runs does Shreyas Iyer need to reach 3,000 ODI runs?

Shreyas Iyer is currently 34 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in ODIs.

What is the current Indian record for the fastest to 3,000 ODI runs?

The existing Indian record for the fastest to 3,000 ODI runs belongs to Shikhar Dhawan, who achieved this in 72 innings.

In how many innings could Shreyas Iyer reach 3,000 ODI runs?

If Shreyas Iyer reaches the 3,000-run mark in his next innings, it will be in just 69 innings.

Which global cricketers have reached 3,000 ODI runs faster than Shreyas Iyer might?

Hashim Amla, Shai Hope, and Fakhar Zaman have reached the 3,000 ODI run milestone in fewer innings than Iyer is projected to.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
