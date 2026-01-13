Shreyas Iyer Nears Historic Record! Needs 34 Runs To Leave Tendulkar, Kohli & Rohit Behind

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI is shaping up to be about much more than the series scoreline. For Shreyas Iyer, Wednesday’s clash in Rajkot offers a chance to step into rare territory in Indian cricket.

The vice-captain is only 34 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in ODIs, a landmark that could see him achieve something no Indian batter has managed before.

Iyer currently has 2,966 runs from 68 ODI innings. If he reaches the 3,000-run mark in his next innings, it will come in just 69 innings, putting him ahead of several of the biggest names in Indian batting history.

Iyer On The Verge Of Rewriting Records

Reaching 3,000 ODI runs is a significant milestone for any batter, but the speed at which it is achieved makes Iyer’s chase particularly remarkable.

The existing Indian record for the fastest to 3,000 ODI runs belongs to Shikhar Dhawan, who reached the mark in 72 innings. Virat Kohli needed 75 innings, while Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar took even longer.

With Iyer poised to get there in 69 innings, he is on course to set a new benchmark for Indian cricket, underlining the impact he has made since becoming a regular in the one-day side.

The list of Indian batters to reach 3,000 ODI runs quickly includes some of the most decorated names in the game.

Shikhar Dhawan leads the way on 72 innings, followed by Virat Kohli on 75, KL Rahul on 78, Navjot Singh Sidhu on 79 and Sourav Ganguly on 82. Iyer has the opportunity to leapfrog them all with a solid contribution in Rajkot.

A Place In Global Cricket History

Iyer’s achievement would not be limited to the Indian record books. By getting to 3,000 runs in 69 innings, he would match the legendary Viv Richards.

Only Hashim Amla, Shai Hope and Fakhar Zaman have reached the milestone in fewer innings, placing Iyer among elite company in world cricket.

With all eyes on him in Rajkot, the stage is set for a potentially historic innings. Given his recent form, 34 runs look well within reach. If he gets there, Iyer will not only help India with some runs, but also etch his name alongside some of the game’s most celebrated batsmen.