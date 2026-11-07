New Zealand Script Embarrassing Record! Sink To Lowest-Ever ODI Total Against India At Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand recorded their lowest-ever ODI total on home soil.

Gurnoor Brar claimed four wickets, dismissing New Zealand for 134.

Daryl Mitchell top-scored 55, providing New Zealand's main resistance.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: New Zealand have registered an unwanted piece of history against India, recording their lowest-ever ODI total on home soil in the second match of the series in Wellington. The hosts were dismissed for just 134 runs, falling below their previous lowest mark of 142, which they had managed against India in Auckland back in 1994. The latest collapse also set a new low for New Zealand at the Henry Stadium. India had Gurnoor Brar to thank for a major share of the damage, as he claimed four wickets.

New Zealand Go Past Their Previous Lowest Against India

This 134-run total now sits at the top of an unwanted list for New Zealand in home ODIs against the Men in Blue.

Their previous lowest score in this fixture was 142, recorded more than three decades ago. Here is a look at New Zealand's lowest ODI totals against India at home:

134: Wellington, 2026

142: Auckland, 1994

157: Napier, 2019

168: Wellington, 2003

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The latest figure represents a significant drop from the previous record and gives India a notable statistical milestone in the ongoing rivalry.

Rain Impact Makes Batting Difficult

Persistent rain delayed the start of the Wellington ODI by an hour, forcing officials to cut the contest to 47 overs per side.

India won the toss and opted to bowl, with the conditions making life particularly difficult for New Zealand's batsmen.

The hosts found themselves in deep trouble at 53/5 before Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner attempted to steady the innings.

Their 59-run partnership helped New Zealand move beyond the 100-run mark.

Mitchell top-scored with 55 from 104 deliveries, an innings built more on survival than scoring quickly.

Once he departed with the total at 112, the remaining batters could add only another 22 runs before the innings folded at 134.