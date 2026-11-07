Will Rain Wash Out IND vs NZ 2nd ODI? Toss Delayed, Inspection Time Confirmed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Persistent rain delays India-New Zealand second ODI in Wellington.

Mohammed Siraj joins India; Matt Henry returns for New Zealand.

India leads series 1-0 after five-wicket win in Auckland.

Weather remains biggest factor for series-deciding match.

The second ODI between India and New Zealand in Wellington has been hit by persistent rain, with the toss officially delayed at Hnry Stadium. Match officials have scheduled a ground inspection for 2:30 PM local time (7:00 AM IST), as ground staff continue efforts to prepare the playing area.

Covers remain in place, while the supersopper is being used around the boundary. Ground staff have also been clearing excess water from the covers as the teams wait for an update on the conditions.

Rain had been forecast for much of the day and has continued to affect preparations. The scheduled start is now in doubt, with the next major update expected after the inspection. The officials will assess the ground and weather before making a decision on the proceedings.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain Delays Toss, Inspection Scheduled

The inspection is scheduled for 2:30 PM local time, or 7:00 AM IST. The toss will remain delayed until officials have assessed whether conditions are suitable for play.

Wellington has limited recent ODI history, with only one match played at the venue since 2020. The ground has shorter square boundaries than straight boundaries, making it different from Auckland's Eden Park.

The new ball can offer some movement, although the surface is generally expected to provide good batting conditions. Persistent showers, however, could influence the contest and the decision at the toss.

Mohammed Siraj Joins India, Matt Henry Set For New Zealand Return

India have been boosted by Mohammed Siraj's arrival ahead of the match. He could feature in the playing XI in place of Aaquib Nabi.

New Zealand are also expecting a key addition, with Matt Henry cleared of concussion and in contention to return. His availability could mean either Jacob Duffy or Blair Tickner misses out.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after securing a five-wicket victory in the opening ODI at Auckland. The visitors restricted New Zealand to 185 before completing the chase.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli put together a 113-run partnership for the second wicket after Rohit Sharma fell for a duck. India lost a few wickets during the chase but remained in control and reached the target with five wickets to spare.

India will look to extend their lead, while New Zealand need a win to level the series. For now, though, the immediate focus is on the weather and the inspection scheduled for 2:30 PM local time.