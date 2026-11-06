IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured five-wicket victory, taking 1-0 series lead.

Second ODI in Wellington on November 7.

Live telecast on Sony Sports, streaming on SonyLIV.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India and New Zealand will lock horns in the second ODI of the five-match series soon. After securing a 5-wicket victory in the rain-affected opening match, the visitors will look to strengthen their lead, while the hosts will aim to bounce back and level the contest. The first ODI in Auckland witnessed a delay due to rain, with India eventually chasing a revised target of 143 runs under the DLS method. Shubman Gill's team completed the chase in 22.4 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

With the second match scheduled in Wellington, Indian cricket fans will once again be able to follow the action live on television and online streaming platforms.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Match Date & Time

The second India vs New Zealand ODI will be played on Saturday, November 7, at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place 30 minutes earlier, at 7:00 AM IST.

Read More: More Rain Trouble? IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Weather Forecast Raises Fresh Concerns

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming &And TV Broadcast Details

Indian viewers can watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand second ODI on the Sony Sports Network.

The match will be broadcast on the network's TV channels.

For fans who prefer watching the game online, live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. A paid subscription will be required to access the match.

India will head into the contest hoping to make it two wins in a row and take a commanding 2-0 lead.

Virat Kohli was the star with the bat, scoring a half-century as he guided the Men in Blue to victory.

Fans will also hope to see Rohit Sharma have a better outing, as he was dismissed for a duck in the series opener.

New Zealand, however, will be determined to use home conditions to their advantage and keep the series alive.