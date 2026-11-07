New Zealand was dismissed for just 134 runs in 41 overs in the second ODI against India. This modest total leaves India with an achievable target to chase.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India Bowl Out New Zealand For 134 As Gurnoor Brar Takes 4 Wickets
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live: Gurnoor Brar takes four wickets as India dismiss New Zealand for 134 in the second ODI. Daryl Mitchell top-scores with 55 in Wellington.
- India dismissed New Zealand for 134 in second ODI.
- Gurnoor Brar led attack with four wickets, others supported.
- Daryl Mitchell scored 55; New Zealand's innings collapsed.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live: India produced a commanding bowling performance to dismiss New Zealand for just 134 in 41 overs in the second ODI at Wellington on Saturday. Gurnoor Brar led the attack with four wickets, while Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece as the hosts struggled to build a competitive total.
Daryl Mitchell was the only New Zealand batter to cross the 50-run mark, scoring 55 off 104 deliveries. Mitchell struck five fours and two sixes, attempting to hold the innings together as wickets continued to fall at the other end. Mitchell Santner provided some support with 31 off 38 balls, but New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 134.
Gurnoor Brar Leads India's Bowling Charge Against New Zealand
India made an early breakthrough through Auqib Nabi, who dismissed Will Young for six before removing Tim Seifert for a five-ball duck. Anshul Kamboj then got rid of Henry Nicholls for 11, leaving New Zealand's top order under pressure.
Mitchell tried to rebuild the innings, but the Indian bowlers continued to find breakthroughs. Axar Patel removed the well-set batter for 55, providing India with an important wicket after his lengthy stay at the crease.
Gurnoor Brar then took control of the middle and lower order. He dismissed Tom Latham for seven and Glenn Phillips for a duck before sending back Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith. His four-wicket haul proved crucial in preventing New Zealand from recovering.
Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj And Axar Patel Take Two Wickets Each
Auqib finished with two wickets, making an immediate impact with the new ball by removing both New Zealand openers. Anshul also claimed two wickets, dismissing Nicholls and Blair Tickner, while Axar accounted for Mitchell and Kyle Jamieson.
Santner's 31 was New Zealand's second-highest individual score, but his dismissal left the lower order with little resistance. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 134, with Jacob Duffy remaining unbeaten on one.
India's bowling effort was built around contributions from across the attack, with all four wicket-taking options claiming at least two scalps. New Zealand's total of 134 leaves India with a modest target to chase in the second ODI.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was New Zealand's total score in the 2nd ODI?
Who was India's top wicket-taker in the match?
Gurnoor Brar led India's bowling attack with four wickets. His performance was crucial in preventing New Zealand from building a competitive score.
Which New Zealand batter scored the most runs?
Daryl Mitchell was the top scorer for New Zealand, making 55 runs off 104 deliveries. He attempted to hold the innings together as wickets continued to fall.
Which other Indian bowlers took two wickets each?
Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj, and Axar Patel each contributed significantly, claiming two wickets apiece. Their collective effort supported Gurnoor Brar effectively.