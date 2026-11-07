First Time In 24 Years! India Achieve Rare ODI Feat Against New Zealand In Low-Scoring Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India restricted New Zealand to consecutive sub-200 totals.

This hasn't happened in 24 years.

Gurnoor Brar's 4/30 led India's bowling in Wellington.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India's fast bowlers have put New Zealand's batting unit under sustained pressure in the ongoing ODI series, and the numbers now point to a remarkable piece of history. The hosts failed to cross the 200-run mark in either of the first two matches, a sequence that had not been witnessed against them in 24 years. New Zealand were dismissed for 185 in the opening ODI in Auckland, which India won by five wickets. The second encounter in Wellington brought an even bigger collapse, with the Black Caps managing just 134 before being bowled out.

India's back-to-back bowling performances have therefore produced a rare statistical milestone in the rivalry.

India's Young Pace Attack Takes Centre Stage

The Wellington performance was built around a disciplined effort from India's bowling unit.

Gurnoor Brar delivered the standout spell, finishing with four wickets for 30 runs in his 10 overs. His strikes prevented New Zealand from building any meaningful momentum.

Auqib Nabi also made an impact, claiming two wickets, while Axar Patel chipped in with two more.

The Indian attack repeatedly found ways to break partnerships and keep the scoring rate under control.

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The previous instance of New Zealand being dismissed for fewer than 200 in two successive ODIs dates back to 2001.

Sri Lanka achieved the feat during the third and fourth matches of their series against the Kiwis. New Zealand scored 181 in the third ODI before being restricted to 182 in the next game.

Kamboj Continues To Impress

Anshul Kamboj has been another bright spot for India across the two matches.

In Auckland, he returned figures of 2/22 from 10 overs, keeping the New Zealand batters in check.

He carried that form into the Wellington fixture, taking another two wickets while conceding just 25 runs in eight overs.

With New Zealand's batting struggling to cope with India's attack, the visitors have made a strong statement early in the series.

The back-to-back sub-200 totals underline just how difficult the Indian bowlers have made life for the hosts.