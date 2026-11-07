IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketFirst Time In 24 Years! India Achieve Rare ODI Feat Against New Zealand In Low-Scoring Thriller

First Time In 24 Years! India Achieve Rare ODI Feat Against New Zealand In Low-Scoring Thriller

New Zealand have suffered back-to-back batting collapses against India, ending a 24-year wait for a rare ODI occurrence.dominance.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India restricted New Zealand to consecutive sub-200 totals.
  • This hasn't happened in 24 years.
  • Gurnoor Brar's 4/30 led India's bowling in Wellington.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India's fast bowlers have put New Zealand's batting unit under sustained pressure in the ongoing ODI series, and the numbers now point to a remarkable piece of history. The hosts failed to cross the 200-run mark in either of the first two matches, a sequence that had not been witnessed against them in 24 years. New Zealand were dismissed for 185 in the opening ODI in Auckland, which India won by five wickets. The second encounter in Wellington brought an even bigger collapse, with the Black Caps managing just 134 before being bowled out.

India's back-to-back bowling performances have therefore produced a rare statistical milestone in the rivalry.

India's Young Pace Attack Takes Centre Stage

The Wellington performance was built around a disciplined effort from India's bowling unit.

Gurnoor Brar delivered the standout spell, finishing with four wickets for 30 runs in his 10 overs. His strikes prevented New Zealand from building any meaningful momentum.

Auqib Nabi also made an impact, claiming two wickets, while Axar Patel chipped in with two more.

The Indian attack repeatedly found ways to break partnerships and keep the scoring rate under control.

Read More: Rain Saves India From Late Collapse! Men In Blue Edge New Zealand As DLS Decides ODI

The previous instance of New Zealand being dismissed for fewer than 200 in two successive ODIs dates back to 2001.

Sri Lanka achieved the feat during the third and fourth matches of their series against the Kiwis. New Zealand scored 181 in the third ODI before being restricted to 182 in the next game.

Kamboj Continues To Impress

Anshul Kamboj has been another bright spot for India across the two matches.

In Auckland, he returned figures of 2/22 from 10 overs, keeping the New Zealand batters in check.

He carried that form into the Wellington fixture, taking another two wickets while conceding just 25 runs in eight overs.

With New Zealand's batting struggling to cope with India's attack, the visitors have made a strong statement early in the series.

The back-to-back sub-200 totals underline just how difficult the Indian bowlers have made life for the hosts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What notable struggle has New Zealand faced in the ongoing ODI series against India?

New Zealand has failed to score over 200 runs in two consecutive ODIs. They were dismissed for 185 in Auckland and 134 in Wellington.

What historical record did India's bowling attack achieve against New Zealand?

India's bowlers restricted New Zealand to under 200 runs in two successive ODIs. This had not been seen against New Zealand in 24 years, marking a rare statistical milestone.

Who delivered a standout bowling performance for India in the second ODI in Wellington?

Gurnoor Brar delivered the standout spell, taking four wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs. His performance was crucial in preventing New Zealand from building momentum.

How has Anshul Kamboj contributed to India's bowling success in the series?

Anshul Kamboj has been consistently impressive, taking 2/22 in Auckland and two more wickets for 25 runs in Wellington. He has played a key role in keeping New Zealand's batters in check.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 07 Nov 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ ODIs Anshul Kamboj Gurnoor Brar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Virat Kohli The Entertainer! Hilarious Ishan Kishan Imitation Goes Viral
WATCH: Virat Kohli The Entertainer! Hilarious Ishan Kishan Imitation Goes Viral
Cricket
Rain Saves India From Late Collapse! Men In Blue Edge New Zealand As DLS Decides 2nd ODI
Rain Saves India From Late Collapse! Men In Blue Edge New Zealand As DLS Decides 2nd ODI
Cricket
WATCH: First Virat Kohli, Now Rohit Sharma Recreates John Cena's 'You Can't See Me'
WATCH: First Virat Kohli, Now Rohit Sharma Recreates John Cena's 'You Can't See Me'
Cricket
Virat Kohli Claims No. 1 Spot! Breaks Ricky Ponting's All-Time ODI Record Against New Zealand
Virat Kohli Claims No. 1 Spot! Breaks Ricky Ponting's All-Time ODI Record vs NZ
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget