Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Green pitch expected to challenge batters early on.

Wellington weather brings strong winds, potential rain interruptions.

India aims for crucial World Test Championship points.

Historically, India faces a difficult record at venue.

IND vs NZ 1st Test: India and New Zealand will begin their two-match Test series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19. With a green surface expected to offer assistance to fast bowlers, the opening contest could test the batters from the start. The weather will also be worth watching, with strong winds and the possibility of showers featuring in the forecast.

The first Test is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST, with the toss at 3:00 AM IST. The match will run from November 19 to 23, subject to weather and playing conditions.

India arrive after winning the T20I and ODI series on the tour, but the red-ball challenge presents a different test. Shubman Gill's side will also be looking to collect valuable World Test Championship points as they continue their campaign.

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IND vs NZ 1st Test: Basin Reserve Pitch Report

The Basin Reserve surface is expected to have a substantial covering of grass, making pace and bounce the major talking points ahead of the opening Test. The curator has indicated that the pitch is being prepared with around 15mm of grass and is expected to remain green and hard.

Such conditions could make batting difficult, particularly during the first two days, when the new ball is likely to offer movement and assistance to the seamers. The surface is traditionally known for providing a contest between bat and ball, but the amount of grass could give fast bowlers an early advantage.

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India captain Gill has already indicated that his team is considering a four-fast-bowler combination. He has also pointed out that the pitch could become flatter as the match progresses, particularly with the old ball on Days 3, 4 and 5.

Spinners may therefore have a greater role later in the game, although the conditions and deterioration of the surface will determine how much assistance they receive. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are India's primary spin options in the squad.

Wellington Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND vs NZ 1st Test?

Wellington's weather could influence the contest, particularly because of the strong winds that are common in the city. The latest forecast suggests largely cloudy conditions around the start of the match, with brighter spells expected on some days.

The possibility of rain is not the same throughout the five-day period. Current forecasts indicate a relatively low risk on the opening two days, while Saturday has a greater chance of showers. Conditions could change as the match approaches, so the forecast will need to be monitored.

Wellington Weather Forecast For All Five Days

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 Weather: November 19, Thursday - Mostly cloudy, with sunny spells later

November 19, Thursday - Mostly cloudy, with sunny spells later IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Weather: November 20, Friday - Sunny intervals; rain risk appears low

November 20, Friday - Sunny intervals; rain risk appears low IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 Weather: November 21, Saturday - Cloudy conditions, with a possibility of showers

November 21, Saturday - Cloudy conditions, with a possibility of showers IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 Weather: November 22, Sunday - Mostly cloudy or partly cloudy

November 22, Sunday - Mostly cloudy or partly cloudy IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 Weather: November 23, Monday - Cloudy conditions, with strong winds possible

The latest outlook does not suggest that rain is certain on all five days. However, Wellington's wind could remain a factor for the teams, especially the fast bowlers and fielders. Any change in conditions could also influence the captain's decision at the toss.

IND vs NZ: India's Test Record At Basin Reserve

India have a difficult record at the Basin Reserve. They have played eight Tests at the Wellington venue, winning just one, losing five and drawing two.

Their only victory came in 1968, when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi led India to an eight-wicket win. The visitors have not won another Test at the ground since.

The most recent meeting between the sides at the venue took place in February 2020. New Zealand defeated India by 10 wickets in that match, with Jasprit Bumrah among the Indian players who featured.

India will now attempt to end their long wait for a Test victory at the Basin Reserve, while New Zealand will look to make the most of home conditions.

WTC Points Table: Where Do India And New Zealand Stand?

The series carries significance for both teams in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. New Zealand are second in the latest standings cited by the ICC, while India are fourth.

India have played 11 Tests in the current cycle, winning five, losing four and drawing two. Their points percentage stands at 51.52. New Zealand have won four of their six matches, lost one and drawn one, giving them a points percentage of 72.22.

India still have seven Tests remaining in the cycle, including the two matches against New Zealand and a five-Test series against Australia in early 2027. The results on this tour could therefore prove important to their bid to reach the WTC final.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Full Squads

India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar.

New Zealand Test Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

The first Test will be played at the Basin Reserve from November 19 to 23. The second match of the series is scheduled to begin in Christchurch on November 27.