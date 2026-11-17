The first Test between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place in Wellington from November 19, marking the beginning of the two-match series. Ahead of the opening encounter, Indian captain Shubman Gill addressed the media at a press conference and shared important details about the team's preparations.

With New Zealand conditions expected to favour pace bowling, India's playing combination has become a major talking point. The series is also important for India in terms of the World Test Championship, making a strong start particularly important for the visitors.

Shubman Gill Announces India's Playing Combination

During the press conference, Shubman Gill confirmed that India are planning to field four fast bowlers in the opening Test. Keeping the conditions in mind, the team management believes that a pace-heavy bowling attack could give India an advantage against the hosts.

"We will be playing four fast bowlers for sure," Gill said at the pre-match press conference.

"All our fast bowlers have done well and it is a good headache to have. Fast bowlers stepped up in the ODI series. We are still deciding on the final combination. We will play with four fast bowlers," he said.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead India's pace attack, while Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna are competing for the remaining spots. Gurnoor Brar is also part of the squad after impressing during the ODI series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad ahead of the Test series.

"We will have seven batters. At eight and nine, we have Anshul and Akash, who can bat a bit. So, we are still deciding. Nitish can bat. We need to factor in when the ball gets old, so we need someone who can hit the deck hard," Gill said.

"We want four fast bowlers, but don't know which ones will play. From Day 3, we have seen that the pitch gets flat and we need someone who can hit the deck," he added.

Fast bowlers made a considerable impact during the T20I and ODI series, and the Indian team is now looking to carry that momentum into the longest format. Gill's announcement indicates that India are likely to rely heavily on their pace attack in the upcoming Test matches. The final playing XI, however, will determine which four pacers get the opportunity to feature in the Wellington Test.