Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunil Gavaskar surprised by Siraj's exclusion from first Test.

Gavaskar noted Siraj's consistent performance, questioned selection reasoning.

Scott Styris explained Anshul Kamboj's pace, accuracy, seam movement.

Kamboj's inclusion over Siraj creates a major talking point.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Live: India's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the opening Test against New Zealand has drawn criticism from Sunil Gavaskar. The former India captain was surprised by the selection, particularly because he believes the fast bowler has consistently delivered for the national side in Test cricket.

Siraj did not make India's final XI at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, with the team management opting for Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna as its four specialist fast bowlers. Washington Sundar was also included as the spin-bowling all-rounder.

Gavaskar Left Surprised By Siraj's Exclusion

Sunil Gavaskar questioned the reasoning behind Siraj's absence during the pre-match discussion on Sony Sports. He pointed to the pacer's recent involvement in India's ODI series against New Zealand and said he had expected him to feature in the Test after playing the final match of that series.

"There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him when he played in the final ODI. But this is a surprise. I don't think he has let India down. He has never let India down," Gavaskar said after the toss.

The former opener also indicated that he had not seen anything in Siraj's recent bowling to suggest that the pacer was struggling. He said the bowler appeared to be in good rhythm and questioned why he had been left out of the side.

"Nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. He has been fine, from what I observed of whatever cricket he has played recently. Why he has not been picked is something I don't know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver," he added.

Scott Styris Explains Why India Picked Anshul Kamboj

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris offered a different perspective on India's decision, highlighting the qualities that may have worked in Anshul Kamboj's favour.

Styris described Kamboj as a bowler who generates more pace than might be expected, while also pointing to his accuracy and ability to extract seam movement. He felt those attributes could make the Haryana pacer particularly useful on the Wellington surface.

"Anshul Kamboj was in the one-dayer in Auckland. He is quicker than you think. He is skiddy and hits the bat hard. He is accurate and gets a little bit of seam movement. And I think that's the reason why he has been picked ahead of Siraj. I know what Siraj has done for India. He should be disappointed. It is a green pitch and it will move. I think Kamboj, on this pitch, could be a very good selection," said Styris.

With India choosing an all-seam attack for the series opener, Kamboj's inclusion over an experienced campaigner like Siraj has become a major talking point even before the first ball was bowled. The Indian management will now hope its selection gamble pays off in Wellington.