Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India won toss, Bumrah dismissed Latham in first over.

Bumrah claimed three wickets, troubling New Zealand batters.

Other bowlers struck, New Zealand struggled at 70/5.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Live: Jasprit Bumrah made an immediate impact in the opening over of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, producing a superb delivery to dismiss Tom Latham. The Indian fast bowler's sharp inswinger beat the New Zealand captain's defence and sent his stumps tumbling, giving India an early breakthrough.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl, and Bumrah wasted little time in putting the hosts under pressure. The dismissal came on the third ball of the opening over, setting the tone for India's bowling effort.

Bumrah's Inswinger Catches Latham Off Guard

Devon Conway collected a single off the first delivery, bringing Latham on strike. Bumrah then bowled a length delivery that initially appeared to be heading outside off stump.

Latham seemingly decided to leave the ball, expecting it to move away from him. However, the delivery pitched and swung sharply back into the batter, passing through the gap between his bat and pad before crashing into the stumps.

The New Zealand skipper did not bring his bat down in time to counter the movement. Bumrah's delivery left him with no opportunity to recover as India celebrated an early wicket in Wellington.

WATCH:

Some introductions are best made with a BOOM. 💥 Tom Latham gets a taste of Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance in the very first over! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZVIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 18, 2026

Bumrah Strikes Again As India Put New Zealand Under Pressure

Bumrah continued to trouble the New Zealand batting line-up after removing Latham. He also accounted for Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, taking his tally to three wickets at the time of writing.

India's other fast bowlers contributed to the early damage as well. Anshul Kamboj dismissed Devon Conway, while Akash Deep picked up the wicket of Rachin Ravindra.

New Zealand were struggling at 70/5, with Henry Nicholls batting on 43. The hosts faced an uphill task as India looked to make the most of their decision to bowl first on the opening morning of the Wellington Test.