WATCH: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Catch Celebration Turns Awkward After Free-Hit Twist

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nitish Reddy mistakenly celebrated a catch off a free-hit.

Quickly realized batsman Jacobs could not be dismissed.

Abhishek Sharma also dropped a straightforward catch by Daryl Mitchell.

Nitish Reddy Free-Hit Catch: Nitish Kumar Reddy became the centre of an amusing moment during India’s opening T20I against New Zealand after a catch celebration turned into an embarrassing realisation. The Indian all-rounder thought he had helped dismiss Bevon Jacobs, but the situation changed when he recognised that the delivery was a free-hit. The incident unfolded during Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s spell, when Jacobs attempted to launch a full delivery towards the boundary.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3rd over and getting hit hard

Embarassment movement for the Nitish Kumar Reddy pic.twitter.com/Fha6ZqKlj1 — BackToLobby (@_backtolobby) October 22, 2026

The New Zealand batsmanfailed to make proper contact, sending the ball towards long-on, where Reddy safely completed the catch.

Reddy’s Celebration Quickly Turns Awkward

Believing India had secured another wicket, Reddy looked pretty content with the effort, holding on to the ball.

However, the excitement did not last long. He soon realised that Jacobs could not be dismissed through a conventional caught-out decision off a free-hit, prompting the all-rounder to acknowledge the mistake and apologise.

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The sequence provided a light-hearted interruption during an action-packed contest.

A free-hit protects the batsmen from being dismissed through several methods such as being caught, bowled or leg before wicket, although certain dismissals, including run-out, remain possible.

Abhishek Sharma’s Drop Adds To India’s Fielding Concerns

Reddy’s mix-up was not the only fielding incident involving India during the contest.

Abhishek Sharma also put down a straightforward chance offered by Daryl Mitchell, giving the New Zealand batter another opportunity at the crease.

Mitchell was unable to turn the reprieve into a substantial innings, although he managed to add a couple of boundaries before eventually losing his wicket.

The missed opportunity and Reddy’s free-hit confusion once again brought attention to India’s fielding standards.

While individual mistakes are part of the game, repeated lapses can become costly in closely fought matches, particularly when opponents are looking to build momentum.