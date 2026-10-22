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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Catch Celebration Turns Awkward After Free-Hit Twist

WATCH: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Catch Celebration Turns Awkward After Free-Hit Twist

Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrated a catch against New Zealand before realising Bevon Jacobs was facing a free-hit, turning the dismissal into an awkward moment.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nitish Reddy mistakenly celebrated a catch off a free-hit.
  • Quickly realized batsman Jacobs could not be dismissed.
  • Abhishek Sharma also dropped a straightforward catch by Daryl Mitchell.

Nitish Reddy Free-Hit Catch: Nitish Kumar Reddy became the centre of an amusing moment during India’s opening T20I against New Zealand after a catch celebration turned into an embarrassing realisation. The Indian all-rounder thought he had helped dismiss Bevon Jacobs, but the situation changed when he recognised that the delivery was a free-hit. The incident unfolded during Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s spell, when Jacobs attempted to launch a full delivery towards the boundary.

The New Zealand batsmanfailed to make proper contact, sending the ball towards long-on, where Reddy safely completed the catch.

Reddy’s Celebration Quickly Turns Awkward 

Believing India had secured another wicket, Reddy looked pretty content with the effort, holding on to the ball.

However, the excitement did not last long. He soon realised that Jacobs could not be dismissed through a conventional caught-out decision off a free-hit, prompting the all-rounder to acknowledge the mistake and apologise.

Read More: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel & Co Sit Among Fans! Cheer India Against New Zealand

The sequence provided a light-hearted interruption during an action-packed contest.

A free-hit protects the batsmen from being dismissed through several methods such as being caught, bowled or leg before wicket, although certain dismissals, including run-out, remain possible.

Abhishek Sharma’s Drop Adds To India’s Fielding Concerns

Reddy’s mix-up was not the only fielding incident involving India during the contest.

Abhishek Sharma also put down a straightforward chance offered by Daryl Mitchell, giving the New Zealand batter another opportunity at the crease.

Mitchell was unable to turn the reprieve into a substantial innings, although he managed to add a couple of boundaries before eventually losing his wicket.

The missed opportunity and Reddy’s free-hit confusion once again brought attention to India’s fielding standards.

While individual mistakes are part of the game, repeated lapses can become costly in closely fought matches, particularly when opponents are looking to build momentum.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual incident involved Nitish Reddy during India's T20I against New Zealand?

Nitish Reddy mistakenly celebrated catching Bevon Jacobs off a free-hit delivery. He soon realized that a batsman cannot be dismissed by a catch on a free-hit, leading to an awkward moment.

How does a free-hit delivery protect a batsman?

A free-hit protects the batsman from being dismissed through methods like being caught, bowled, or leg before wicket. However, certain dismissals, such as a run-out, remain possible.

Were there any other fielding issues for India in the match?

Yes, Abhishek Sharma dropped a straightforward catch offered by Daryl Mitchell, giving the New Zealand batter another opportunity. This incident, along with Reddy's mix-up, highlighted India's fielding concerns.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ T20Is Nitish Kumar Reddy
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