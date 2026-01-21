Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ 1st T20I: Top 5 Players With Most Runs & Wickets

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Top 5 Players With Most Runs & Wickets

India crushed New Zealand in their 1st T20I clash of the series. Check the top 5 run-scorers and wicket-takers from the match featuring Abhishek Sharma.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 11:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India produced a commanding all-round display at Nagpur’s VCA Stadium to surge to a 1-0 lead over New Zealand in the T20I series.

Asked to bat first, the hosts piled on a daunting 238, putting the Blackcaps under pressure from the outset. The innings was headlined by Abhishek Sharma, with support from Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh, ensuring India finished strongly despite losing seven wickets.

Chasing 239, New Zealand never truly settled. Early strikes from Arshdeep Singh and Pandya set them back, though Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman briefly revived hopes. Once that stand ended, the asking rate proved overwhelming. India’s disciplined bowling sealed a 48-run win and a memorable night in Nagpur.

With that said, let's look at the top 5 players with most runs and the most wickets from IND vs NZ 1st T20I.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Top 5 Run-Scorers

5) Suryakumar Yadav

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling with form in T20Is of late, despite his impressive captaincy record, but showed a glimpse of his past self with a 22-ball 32-run knock.

4) Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman had the responsibility of keeping the Indian attack in check after early dismissals, and he did a decent job of it, scoring 39 runs off 24 balls, providing stability in the middle.

3) Rinku Singh

Returning to the national side after a while, Rinku Singh delivered when India counted on him, providing the team with a solid finish through a knock of 44 off 20.

2) Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips has been in great form, first scoring a ton against India in the conclusive ODI, and now with a 40-ball 78 that briefly brew hope among the New Zealand side during their 239-run chase.

1) Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma, unsurprisingly, tops yet another T20I run-scoring list. He blasted 84 runs off 35 balls, hitting 8 sixes and 5 fours, and powering India to a solid start. He was awared Player of the Match for this performance.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Top 5 Wicket-Takers

5) Arshdeep Singh - 1 Wicket (7.75 economy)

4) Kyle Jamieson - 2 Wickets (13.50 economy)

3) Shivam Dube  - 2 Wickets (9.33 economy)

2) Varun Chakaravarthy - 2 Wickets (9.25 economy)

1) Jacob Duffy - 2 Wickets (6.75 economy)

Also Check: IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Clinical India Outclass New Zealand By 48 Runs In Mammoth Chase

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the Player of the Match in the IND vs NZ 1st T20I?

Abhishek Sharma was awarded Player of the Match for his outstanding performance, scoring 84 runs off 35 balls.

What was the final margin of victory in the first T20I?

India secured a commanding 48-run victory over New Zealand in the first T20I.

Which player scored the most runs for India in the match?

Abhishek Sharma topped the run charts for India with an explosive 84 runs off 35 balls.

Who were the top wicket-takers for New Zealand in the match?

Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Shivam Dube, and Varun Chakaravarthy all took 2 wickets each.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 11:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ 1st T20I Jacob Duffy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
EU Hits Pause On US Trade Deal After Trump’s Greenland Threats
EU Hits Pause On US Trade Deal After Trump’s Greenland Threats
World
'Europe Not Recognisable': Trump Targets EU At Davos, Pushes NATO On Greenland
'Europe Not Recognisable': Trump Targets EU At Davos, Pushes NATO On Greenland
Business
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget