IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Top 5 Players With Most Runs & Wickets

India produced a commanding all-round display at Nagpur’s VCA Stadium to surge to a 1-0 lead over New Zealand in the T20I series.

Asked to bat first, the hosts piled on a daunting 238, putting the Blackcaps under pressure from the outset. The innings was headlined by Abhishek Sharma, with support from Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh, ensuring India finished strongly despite losing seven wickets.

Chasing 239, New Zealand never truly settled. Early strikes from Arshdeep Singh and Pandya set them back, though Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman briefly revived hopes. Once that stand ended, the asking rate proved overwhelming. India’s disciplined bowling sealed a 48-run win and a memorable night in Nagpur.

With that said, let's look at the top 5 players with most runs and the most wickets from IND vs NZ 1st T20I.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Top 5 Run-Scorers

5) Suryakumar Yadav

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling with form in T20Is of late, despite his impressive captaincy record, but showed a glimpse of his past self with a 22-ball 32-run knock.

4) Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman had the responsibility of keeping the Indian attack in check after early dismissals, and he did a decent job of it, scoring 39 runs off 24 balls, providing stability in the middle.

3) Rinku Singh

Returning to the national side after a while, Rinku Singh delivered when India counted on him, providing the team with a solid finish through a knock of 44 off 20.

2) Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips has been in great form, first scoring a ton against India in the conclusive ODI, and now with a 40-ball 78 that briefly brew hope among the New Zealand side during their 239-run chase.

1) Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma, unsurprisingly, tops yet another T20I run-scoring list. He blasted 84 runs off 35 balls, hitting 8 sixes and 5 fours, and powering India to a solid start. He was awared Player of the Match for this performance.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Top 5 Wicket-Takers

5) Arshdeep Singh - 1 Wicket (7.75 economy)

4) Kyle Jamieson - 2 Wickets (13.50 economy)

3) Shivam Dube - 2 Wickets (9.33 economy)

2) Varun Chakaravarthy - 2 Wickets (9.25 economy)

1) Jacob Duffy - 2 Wickets (6.75 economy)

