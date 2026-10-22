Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir Rescue India After Batting Collapse As New Zealand Fail To Defend 225

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand posted 225/4; India began strong chase.

Openers built 93-run stand; then middle-order collapsed.

Iyer stabilized; Dhir's decisive finish secured India's victory.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: India pulled off a spectacular 4-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, completing a demanding chase after a dramatic shift in momentum. A blistering opening stand laid the foundation, but a middle-order collapse threatened to derail the pursuit before Naman Dhir delivered a decisive finish. Chasing 226, India came out firing as Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma tore into the New Zealand attack.

Samson, Abhishek Set The Tone With Explosive Start

Samson and Abhishek's 93-run partnership gave the visitors early control, with the former smashing 67 off 33 deliveries and ther latter adding a rapid 29 from just 12 balls.

The opening burst put India firmly in contention, but the momentum soon changed.

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Tilak Varma, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan departed without making substantial contributions, leaving India needing a composed response under pressure.

Captain Shreyas Iyer stepped up, keeping the chase alive with an important 42.

He managed the scoring rate while wickets continued to fall, ensuring India remained within striking distance. With 29 required from the final three overs, the contest was still finely poised.

Naman Dhir Delivers The Knockout Blow

Iyer’s dismissal in the 19th over left India needing a strong finish, but Dhir rose to the occasion.

Having supported the captain during the crucial phase, the youngster took charge when the responsibility fell on his shoulders.

With eight runs needed from the last six deliveries, Dhir produced the decisive moment, launching a six to bring India within touching distance of victory and finish the job.

His outstanding 42 off just 15 balls proved instrumental in completing the chase.

Phillips’ Heroics Go In Vain After New Zealand Post 225

Earlier, Glenn Phillips had powered New Zealand to 225/4 with an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls.

Finn Allen’s 45 and useful contributions from Daryl Mitchell and Bevon Jacobs helped establish a formidable total.

India’s bowlers struggled to contain the hosts, while a dropped catch added to their difficulties.

Yet the visitors responded with fearless batting and a remarkable late recovery to begin the five-match series with a memorable win.