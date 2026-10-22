Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer Or Naman Dhir? Who Won Player Of The Match For IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India won four-wicket T20I chasing a challenging 226.

Sanju Samson's explosive 67-run innings provided India strong start.

Samson earned Player of Match for his foundational innings.

IND vs NZ T20I POTM: India pulled off a remarkable four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening T20I at Hagley Oval, chasing down a challenging target of 226 after a middle-order collapse threatened to derail their pursuit. Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir all made valuable contributions, but it was Samson who walked away with the Player of the Match award. The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 67 off just 33 deliveries, taking on the New Zealand bowlers.

Samson’s Explosive Knock Gave India A Flying Start

Opening the innings, Samson provided India with the attacking start they needed in a daunting chase, racing to a 93-run opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma.

Read More: Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir Rescue India After Batting Collapse As New Zealand Fail To Defend 225

Abhishek contributed 29 from 12 balls, ensuring India made full use of the powerplay.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically once the opening stand was broken, with Tilak Varma, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan departing cheaply.

Iyer Holds Firm Before Dhir Finishes The Job

With India under pressure, captain Shreyas Iyer played an important stabilising role, scoring 42 to keep the chase alive.

He maintained the required scoring rate while wickets fell around him, giving India a platform for a late charge.

After Iyer was dismissed in the 19th over, Naman Dhir took responsibility for the finish. The young batsman struck a superb 42 off only 15 deliveries, turning the pressure back on New Zealand.

With eight runs needed from the final over, he smashed a six to bring India closer to victory and help seal the thrilling chase.

Why Samson Won Player Of The Match

While Iyer’s composure and Dhir’s late fireworks proved crucial, Samson’s explosive 67 laid the foundation for India’s successful pursuit of 226.

His early assault ensured the visitors stayed ahead of the required rate before the middle-order collapse complicated matters.

This seems to be why he won the Player of the Match award as India began the five-match T20I series with an impressive win in Christchurch.