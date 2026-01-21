IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Pitch Report, Nagpur Weather, Live Streaming & Squads

Following conclusion of ODI leg, focus shifts to the shortest format as India prepares to host New Zealand in a five-match T20I series.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I is scheduled for Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. With 2026 T20 World Cup on the horizon, IND-NZ T20I series serves as a critical final rehearsal for Suryakumar Yadav's side to fine-tune their combinations.

Pitch and Conditions in Nagpur

The VCA Stadium is traditionally known for its balanced nature, but it often tilts in favor of the bowlers as the game progresses.

Early on, the pace bowlers can expect some assistance with decent carry and bounce. However, the surface historically slows down, making life difficult for the batters during middle overs and offering significant grip to spinners.

Statistical trends suggest that high-scoring "run-fests" are rare here; in the last 13 T20Is at this venue, the 200-run mark has been crossed only once.

Interestingly, the stadium favors the team batting first, with nine victories out of last 13 matches going to the side setting the target.

Weather Forecast

Fans can expect a smooth game without any weather-related interruptions. The forecast for Nagpur indicates partly cloudy skies but no chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to range between a comfortable maximum of 29°C and a cool minimum of 16°C by the end of the night.

Team News and Key Changes

The big news from the Indian camp is the confirmed return of Ishan Kishan, who is slated to bat at number three.

This move is part of the management's strategy to provide him with vital game time ahead of the World Cup. Consequently, Shreyas Iyer is expected to sit out. New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, will be looking to bounce back after the ODI series defeat, relying on the experience of players like Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

Viewing Details

In India, the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports, while digital viewers can catch the action on the JioHotstar app and website starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Squads at a Glance

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.