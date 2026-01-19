Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ 1st T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming - All You Need to Know

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Match Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming - All You Need to Know

India begin the T20I series against New Zealand in a few days. Check out IND vs NZ 1st T20I date, time, venue, pitch report and live streaming details.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After surffering a loss in One Day Internationals (ODIs), India are set to take New Zealand on in T20Is, with the first clash just a couple of days away.

Shubman Gill, who led the Men in Blue in ODIs, steps away, with Suryakumar Yadav taking on the reins. This will be an important series for both teams, considering it is their final test right before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

India, particularly, will be missing two key players due to injury, on for at least the first three of the five matches in this series. With that said, here is the IND vs NZ 1st T20I match date, time, venue and live streaming details.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Match Date & Time

The opening fixture of the India vs New Zealand T20I series will be played this Wednesday, that is January 21, 2026. 

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss likely to be held half an hour earlier, that is around 6:30 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Venue & Pitch Report

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur will be hosting the IND vs NZ 1st T20I. 

This venue has hosted plenty of matches in this format, starting from December 2009, including non-India games. The last T20I played here was between India and Australia in 2022, which the former won by 6 wickets.

As for their complete win/loss record, India have won 3 of their 5 T20Is at the VCA Stadium.

Going by the general pitch report, the conditions in Nagpur have traditionally been balanced, but the pitch has offered bounce, as well as assistance to spinners of late.

India vs New Zealand T20I Series: Live Streaming Details

As was the case with the IND vs NZ ODI series, the India vs New Zealand T20I series will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, with only those with subscriptions getting full acess to the matches.

Those preferring TV should note that IND vs NZ T20Is will be aired live on the Star Sports Network channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the first India vs New Zealand T20I be played?

The first T20I will be played on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

What time is the IND vs NZ 1st T20I?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss is expected to take place around 6:30 PM IST.

How can I watch the India vs New Zealand T20I series?

The series will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website for subscribers. On television, it will be aired live on the Star Sports Network channels.

Who is captaining India in the T20I series against New Zealand?

Suryakumar Yadav will be captaining the Men in Blue in the T20I series, taking over from Shubman Gill who led in the ODIs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 1st T20I Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs NZ T20Is
