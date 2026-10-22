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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ 1st T20I: Sanju Samson Slams 23-Ball Fifty Amid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Selection Debate

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Sanju Samson Slams 23-Ball Fifty Amid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Selection Debate

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Sanju Samson reached a 23-ball half-century against New Zealand in the first T20I as India chased 226 amid the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi selection debate.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanju Samson scored a rapid fifty chasing New Zealand's 226 target.
  • His innings reignited discussion over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's team exclusion.
  • New Zealand posted 225/4, led by Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 82.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Sanju Samson brought up a rapid half-century against New Zealand in the first T20I, reaching the milestone in just 23 balls as India made a strong start to their chase of 226. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten after completing his fifty in the sixth over, adding another talking point to the debate over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's continued absence from the playing XI.

Samson reached the landmark at 5.4 overs, clipping Michael Bracewell's delivery towards long-on for a single. India had reached 93 at the time of the milestone, with Samson still at the crease and the chase gathering momentum.

Sanju Samson's Fifty Amid Sooryavanshi Debate

Samson's quick scoring comes after Sooryavanshi was left out of India's playing XI for the sixth consecutive match. The 15-year-old's continued absence has drawn criticism from fans online, with some questioning why he was selected in the squad if he was not going to get an opportunity.

ALSO READ | ‘Sack Gambhir For Benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’: 6th Straight Snub Sparks Outrage

India captain Shreyas Iyer had previously said Sooryavanshi would need to be patient, pointing to the consistent performances of the established opening pair. Samson's latest innings adds a fresh dimension to the discussion around India's batting combination.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Glenn Phillips Masterclass Propels New Zealand To 225

India Chase New Zealand's 226-Run Target

New Zealand posted 225/4 in their 20 overs, powered by Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 82 off 40 balls. Finn Allen scored 45, while Bevon Jacobs made 31 off 16 deliveries.

Samson's 23-ball fifty has helped India move to 93 during the chase. He remained unbeaten at the milestone, with the match still in progress.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl; Check Confirmed Playing XIs

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How quickly did Sanju Samson score his half-century in the 1st T20I?

Sanju Samson reached his half-century in just 23 balls against New Zealand. He achieved this milestone at 5.4 overs, helping India make a strong start to their chase.

What was New Zealand's total score in the first T20I?

New Zealand posted a total of 225/4 in their 20 overs. Glenn Phillips was the top scorer for New Zealand with an unbeaten 82 runs off 40 balls.

Why has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not played in recent matches?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been left out of India's playing XI for the sixth consecutive match. Captain Shreyas Iyer stated that he needs to be patient due to the consistent performances of the established opening pair.

What target is India chasing in the first T20I against New Zealand?

India is chasing a target of 226 runs set by New Zealand. Sanju Samson's rapid half-century helped India move to 93 runs during their chase.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
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