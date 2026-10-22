Sanju Samson reached his half-century in just 23 balls against New Zealand. He achieved this milestone at 5.4 overs, helping India make a strong start to their chase.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Sanju Samson Slams 23-Ball Fifty Amid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Selection Debate
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Sanju Samson reached a 23-ball half-century against New Zealand in the first T20I as India chased 226 amid the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi selection debate.
- Sanju Samson scored a rapid fifty chasing New Zealand's 226 target.
- His innings reignited discussion over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's team exclusion.
- New Zealand posted 225/4, led by Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 82.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Sanju Samson brought up a rapid half-century against New Zealand in the first T20I, reaching the milestone in just 23 balls as India made a strong start to their chase of 226. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten after completing his fifty in the sixth over, adding another talking point to the debate over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's continued absence from the playing XI.
Samson reached the landmark at 5.4 overs, clipping Michael Bracewell's delivery towards long-on for a single. India had reached 93 at the time of the milestone, with Samson still at the crease and the chase gathering momentum.
Sanju Samson's Fifty Amid Sooryavanshi Debate
Samson's quick scoring comes after Sooryavanshi was left out of India's playing XI for the sixth consecutive match. The 15-year-old's continued absence has drawn criticism from fans online, with some questioning why he was selected in the squad if he was not going to get an opportunity.
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India captain Shreyas Iyer had previously said Sooryavanshi would need to be patient, pointing to the consistent performances of the established opening pair. Samson's latest innings adds a fresh dimension to the discussion around India's batting combination.
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India Chase New Zealand's 226-Run Target
New Zealand posted 225/4 in their 20 overs, powered by Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 82 off 40 balls. Finn Allen scored 45, while Bevon Jacobs made 31 off 16 deliveries.
Samson's 23-ball fifty has helped India move to 93 during the chase. He remained unbeaten at the milestone, with the match still in progress.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How quickly did Sanju Samson score his half-century in the 1st T20I?
What was New Zealand's total score in the first T20I?
New Zealand posted a total of 225/4 in their 20 overs. Glenn Phillips was the top scorer for New Zealand with an unbeaten 82 runs off 40 balls.
Why has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not played in recent matches?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been left out of India's playing XI for the sixth consecutive match. Captain Shreyas Iyer stated that he needs to be patient due to the consistent performances of the established opening pair.
What target is India chasing in the first T20I against New Zealand?
India is chasing a target of 226 runs set by New Zealand. Sanju Samson's rapid half-century helped India move to 93 runs during their chase.