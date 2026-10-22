IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Sanju Samson Slams 23-Ball Fifty Amid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Selection Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanju Samson scored a rapid fifty chasing New Zealand's 226 target.

His innings reignited discussion over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's team exclusion.

New Zealand posted 225/4, led by Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 82.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Sanju Samson brought up a rapid half-century against New Zealand in the first T20I, reaching the milestone in just 23 balls as India made a strong start to their chase of 226. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten after completing his fifty in the sixth over, adding another talking point to the debate over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's continued absence from the playing XI.

Samson reached the landmark at 5.4 overs, clipping Michael Bracewell's delivery towards long-on for a single. India had reached 93 at the time of the milestone, with Samson still at the crease and the chase gathering momentum.

Sanju Samson's Fifty Amid Sooryavanshi Debate

Samson's quick scoring comes after Sooryavanshi was left out of India's playing XI for the sixth consecutive match. The 15-year-old's continued absence has drawn criticism from fans online, with some questioning why he was selected in the squad if he was not going to get an opportunity.

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India captain Shreyas Iyer had previously said Sooryavanshi would need to be patient, pointing to the consistent performances of the established opening pair. Samson's latest innings adds a fresh dimension to the discussion around India's batting combination.

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India Chase New Zealand's 226-Run Target

New Zealand posted 225/4 in their 20 overs, powered by Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 82 off 40 balls. Finn Allen scored 45, while Bevon Jacobs made 31 off 16 deliveries.

Samson's 23-ball fifty has helped India move to 93 during the chase. He remained unbeaten at the milestone, with the match still in progress.

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