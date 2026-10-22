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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ 1st T20I: Glenn Phillips Masterclass Propels New Zealand To 225

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Glenn Phillips Masterclass Propels New Zealand To 225

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Glenn Phillips hit an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls as New Zealand posted 225/4 in 20 overs against India, according to the supplied scorecard.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Zealand posted 225/4 against India in 1st T20I.
  • Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 82, leading the innings.
  • Allen, Seifert, and Jacobs provided significant contributions to total.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Glenn Phillips led New Zealand's charge with an unbeaten 82 as the hosts posted 225/4 in 20 overs against India in the first T20I. Phillips faced 40 deliveries, hitting eight fours and three sixes, while Finn Allen and Tim Seifert provided early contributions to the innings.

New Zealand finished with a run rate of 11.25, crossing the 220-run mark with six wickets in hand. Bevon Jacobs added late impetus with 31 off 16 balls, including three sixes, while Michael Bracewell remained unbeaten on seven from six deliveries.

Finn Allen, Tim Seifert Provide Early Runs

Seifert scored 24 off 17 balls, striking three fours and a six before being caught by Sanju Samson off Mayank Yadav's bowling. Allen contributed 45 from 24 deliveries, with five fours and two sixes, before Axar Patel dismissed him, with Tilak Varma taking the catch.

Daryl Mitchell made 28 off 19 balls, hitting two fours and a six. His innings ended when he was caught by Bhuvneshwar Kumar off Arshdeep Singh.

Glenn Phillips Anchors New Zealand's Big Total

Phillips was the standout batter on the supplied scorecard, remaining unbeaten after facing 40 balls. His 82 not out included eight boundaries and three sixes, helping New Zealand maintain a scoring rate of more than 11 runs per over.

Jacobs' 31-run contribution from 16 balls added further runs to the total before he was run out by Arshdeep Singh. Bracewell was unbeaten at the other end when the innings closed.

New Zealand's extras totalled eight, comprising six wides and two no-balls. Captain Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson were listed among the batters yet to come in.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was New Zealand's total score in the first T20I against India?

New Zealand posted a total of 225 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. They finished with a run rate of 11.25.

Who was the highest scorer for New Zealand?

Glenn Phillips was the standout batter, remaining unbeaten with 82 runs from 40 deliveries. He hit eight fours and three sixes.

Which players provided early contributions to New Zealand's innings?

Finn Allen contributed 45 runs off 24 balls, and Tim Seifert scored 24 runs off 17 balls. Both provided early impetus to the innings.

How many extras did New Zealand score?

New Zealand's total extras accounted for eight runs. These included six wides and two no-balls.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
1st T20I New Zealand Vs India Glenn Phillips Breaking News ABP Live Finn Allen India Cricket
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