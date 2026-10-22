IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Glenn Phillips Masterclass Propels New Zealand To 225

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand posted 225/4 against India in 1st T20I.

Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 82, leading the innings.

Allen, Seifert, and Jacobs provided significant contributions to total.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Glenn Phillips led New Zealand's charge with an unbeaten 82 as the hosts posted 225/4 in 20 overs against India in the first T20I. Phillips faced 40 deliveries, hitting eight fours and three sixes, while Finn Allen and Tim Seifert provided early contributions to the innings.

New Zealand finished with a run rate of 11.25, crossing the 220-run mark with six wickets in hand. Bevon Jacobs added late impetus with 31 off 16 balls, including three sixes, while Michael Bracewell remained unbeaten on seven from six deliveries.

Finn Allen, Tim Seifert Provide Early Runs

Seifert scored 24 off 17 balls, striking three fours and a six before being caught by Sanju Samson off Mayank Yadav's bowling. Allen contributed 45 from 24 deliveries, with five fours and two sixes, before Axar Patel dismissed him, with Tilak Varma taking the catch.

Daryl Mitchell made 28 off 19 balls, hitting two fours and a six. His innings ended when he was caught by Bhuvneshwar Kumar off Arshdeep Singh.

Glenn Phillips Anchors New Zealand's Big Total

Phillips was the standout batter on the supplied scorecard, remaining unbeaten after facing 40 balls. His 82 not out included eight boundaries and three sixes, helping New Zealand maintain a scoring rate of more than 11 runs per over.

Jacobs' 31-run contribution from 16 balls added further runs to the total before he was run out by Arshdeep Singh. Bracewell was unbeaten at the other end when the innings closed.

New Zealand's extras totalled eight, comprising six wides and two no-balls. Captain Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson were listed among the batters yet to come in.