India At VCA Stadium: Full Record, Wins, Losses & Key Stats Before IND vs NZ T20I
Explore India’s complete T20I record at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, including matches played, wins, and losses as they gear up to take on New Zealand at the venue.
The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium is set to host the first India vs New Zealand T20I clash of the upcoming five-match series.
Suyrakumar Yadav will lead the Men in Blue, heading in with a perfect bilateral series record as captain, and would also look to improve his stats with the bat, having been in a slump for quite a while now.
This series serves as crucial preparation for them, as well as New Zealand, right ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, and winning it should provide a notable psychological boost.
As we await the IND vs NZ 1st T20I to go underway, let's take a look at India's record at Nagpur's VCA Stadium in the shortest format so far.
India's T20I Record At VCA Stadium Explored
India have played 5 T20Is at the VCA Stadium as of this writing, the first being against Sri Lanka in 2009, and the latest against Australia in 2022.
Out of these matches, India have won three and lost two. Notably, all of their last three wins at this venue have come in their last three matches. So, fans would hope for the Men in Blue to continue this streak.
Interestingly, one of their two losses at the VCA Stadium was handed by New Zealand, who they will face tonight, January 21, 2026 from 7:00 PM IST onwards.
Another key stat to take note of is that India has lost two of three times chasing here. They had also lost chasing to New Zealand in their latest One Day International (ODI) clash.
India vs New Zealand T20Is: Head-To-Head Stats
India and New Zealand have faced off in 25 T20Is ahead of today's clash.
Out of these fixtures, it is the Men in Blue who have won more, 14, while the Blackcaps have emerged victorious on 10 occasions, with one match ending in a draw.
The last IND vs NZ T20I series was played in 2023, which India won 2-1.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where is the first India vs New Zealand T20I match being played?
What is India's T20I record at the VCA Stadium?
India has played 5 T20Is at the VCA Stadium, winning three and losing two. They have won their last three matches at this venue.
Has New Zealand ever defeated India at the VCA Stadium?
Yes, New Zealand was one of the two teams to defeat India at the VCA Stadium in a T20I.
What is India's head-to-head record against New Zealand in T20Is?
India has won 14 out of 25 T20Is against New Zealand, while New Zealand has won 10, with one match ending in a draw.