IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has Two Big Records In His Sights

Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to make his return to the national T20I setup after nearly four years. The experienced pacer has earned a place in India's squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand following consistent performances in domestic cricket.

With the upcoming series offering him an opportunity to re-establish himself on the international stage, Bhuvneshwar will also have two significant milestones within reach. A strong showing against the Kiwis could see him achieve notable landmarks in Indian cricket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Eyes 100 T20I Wickets

Bhuvneshwar has an opportunity to join an elite group of Indian bowlers by completing 100 wickets in men's T20 International cricket. He has claimed 90 wickets in 87 T20I appearances for India so far and needs another 10 to reach the landmark.

Achieving the feat during the five-match series would require an exceptional performance from the right-arm pacer. Although the target presents a considerable challenge, his experience and recent domestic form could prove valuable as he looks to make an impact. Reaching the milestone would further strengthen his record in the shortest international format.

Six Wickets Away From 300 International Scalps

The upcoming series could also bring Bhuvneshwar closer to another major career achievement. The fast bowler has taken 294 wickets across international formats and is just six wickets short of completing 300 international dismissals.

If he manages to claim six wickets against New Zealand, he will reach the milestone and become the 14th Indian bowler to take 300 wickets in international cricket. Accomplishing both milestones would make the series particularly memorable for the veteran pacer.

Bhuvneshwar Set For India Return After Four Years

The first T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled for October 22, with Bhuvneshwar's performance likely to attract considerable attention. His last appearance for India came in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup against England. He has not represented the national side since that match.

Now, after earning a recall on the back of his domestic performances, Bhuvneshwar will be eager to make the most of this opportunity. The series presents him with a chance to demonstrate that he can still contribute at the highest level while pursuing two important milestones in his international career.