IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ 1st T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has Two Big Records In His Sights

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has Two Big Records In His Sights

Bhuvneshwar has an opportunity to join an elite group of Indian bowlers by completing 100 wickets in men's T20 International cricket.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 10:16 AM (IST)

Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to make his return to the national T20I setup after nearly four years. The experienced pacer has earned a place in India's squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand following consistent performances in domestic cricket.

With the upcoming series offering him an opportunity to re-establish himself on the international stage, Bhuvneshwar will also have two significant milestones within reach. A strong showing against the Kiwis could see him achieve notable landmarks in Indian cricket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Eyes 100 T20I Wickets

Bhuvneshwar has an opportunity to join an elite group of Indian bowlers by completing 100 wickets in men's T20 International cricket. He has claimed 90 wickets in 87 T20I appearances for India so far and needs another 10 to reach the landmark.

Achieving the feat during the five-match series would require an exceptional performance from the right-arm pacer. Although the target presents a considerable challenge, his experience and recent domestic form could prove valuable as he looks to make an impact. Reaching the milestone would further strengthen his record in the shortest international format.

Six Wickets Away From 300 International Scalps

The upcoming series could also bring Bhuvneshwar closer to another major career achievement. The fast bowler has taken 294 wickets across international formats and is just six wickets short of completing 300 international dismissals.

If he manages to claim six wickets against New Zealand, he will reach the milestone and become the 14th Indian bowler to take 300 wickets in international cricket. Accomplishing both milestones would make the series particularly memorable for the veteran pacer.

Bhuvneshwar Set For India Return After Four Years

The first T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled for October 22, with Bhuvneshwar's performance likely to attract considerable attention. His last appearance for India came in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup against England. He has not represented the national side since that match.

Now, after earning a recall on the back of his domestic performances, Bhuvneshwar will be eager to make the most of this opportunity. The series presents him with a chance to demonstrate that he can still contribute at the highest level while pursuing two important milestones in his international career.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 21 Oct 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 1st T20I IND Vs NZ Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
7 Famous Cricketers Accused Of Match-Fixing, 3 Indians Among Them
7 Famous Cricketers Accused Of Match-Fixing, 3 Indians Among Them
Cricket
IND vs NZ T20I Series: First Match Date, Venue, Time And Complete Schedule
IND vs NZ T20I Series: First Match Date, Venue, Time And Complete Schedule
Cricket
India Thrash Zimbabwe By 92 Runs To Complete 3-0 Women’s T20I Series Sweep
India Thrash Zimbabwe By 92 Runs To Complete 3-0 Women’s T20I Series Sweep
Cricket
'It Is Unfortunate, But...': Ex-India Star Sends Clear Message On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Situation
'It Is Unfortunate, But...': Ex-India Star Sends Clear Message On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Situation
Advertisement

Videos

Market Buzz: Jio Platforms IPO Opens With ₹30,188 Crore Fundraising Target
Court Hearing: Three Accused to Appear Before Killa Court at Noon
Indonesia Erupts: Students Take to Streets Over Corruption and Rising Prices
Court Update: Three Tiger Shroff Firing Case Accused to Appear in Killa Court
Police Action: Tiger Shroff Attack Suspects Shifted From Kota to Mumbai
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget