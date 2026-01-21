Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs New Zealand For Free On Mobile

IND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs New Zealand For Free On Mobile

Before the action begins, here's everything you need to know about watching IND vs NZ 1st T20I live on TV and mobile.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 12:40 PM (IST)

Indian cricket team has a valuable chance to sharpen its preparations ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup, but the challenge won't be easy.

New Zealand arrive with confidence after beating India in their own conditions in recent ODI series. The upcoming five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will run from January 21 to January 31.

India will be without in-form batter Tilak Varma for the opening game. The left-hander has been ruled out of the first three T20Is due to injury. In his absence, captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that Ishan Kishan will slot in at number three.

Before the action begins, here's everything you need to know about watching IND vs NZ 1st T20I live on TV and mobile.

IND vs NZ Match details

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, January 21, at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

Live telecast and streaming

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports Network. For online viewers, live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

How to watch for free

IND vs NZ 1st T20I match will be streamed on JioHotstar, and users with select Jio prepaid recharge plans can watch it for free. Plans such as ₹349 and ₹399 include complimentary access to JioHotstar.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Jack Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevan Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Christian Clarke.

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Be Demoted? BCCI Might Scrap A+ Central Contract: Report

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ Live Streaming IND Vs NZ 1st T20 Live Streaming India Vs New Zealand Live Mobile
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
World
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
India
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
World
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Noida Engineer Yuvraj’s Death Raises Questions on Police and System Failures
Breaking News: Disciples Allege Disrespect at Magh Mela, Prayagraj Authority Under Fire
Breaking News: Serious Allegations Against Noida Police in Engineer Yuvraj Mehta’s Tragic Death
Breaking News: Shocking Harassment of Shankaracharya’s Disciple at Magh Mela Sparks Outrage
Breaking News: Noida Engineer Death Case: Eyewitness Changes Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget