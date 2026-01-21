IND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs New Zealand For Free On Mobile

Indian cricket team has a valuable chance to sharpen its preparations ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup, but the challenge won't be easy.

New Zealand arrive with confidence after beating India in their own conditions in recent ODI series. The upcoming five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand will run from January 21 to January 31.

India will be without in-form batter Tilak Varma for the opening game. The left-hander has been ruled out of the first three T20Is due to injury. In his absence, captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that Ishan Kishan will slot in at number three.

Before the action begins, here's everything you need to know about watching IND vs NZ 1st T20I live on TV and mobile.

IND vs NZ Match details

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on Wednesday, January 21, at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

Live telecast and streaming

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports Network. For online viewers, live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

How to watch for free

IND vs NZ 1st T20I match will be streamed on JioHotstar, and users with select Jio prepaid recharge plans can watch it for free. Plans such as ₹349 and ₹399 include complimentary access to JioHotstar.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Jack Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevan Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Christian Clarke.

Also on ABP Live | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Be Demoted? BCCI Might Scrap A+ Central Contract: Report