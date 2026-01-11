Who Is Adithya Ashok? New Zealand’s Indian-Born Spinner Playing Against India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The first One Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand as part of the three-match series is being played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

India's captain, Shubman Gill, won the toss and chose to bowl first, following which the playing XIs of either sides were revealed. Interestingly, the visitors feature an Indian bowler in their lineup, Adithya Ashok.

Ashok was born in Tamil Nadu's Vellore on September 5, 2002, and bowls legbreak (spin). He will be in action against India today as the Kiwis will look to defend a target.

Adithya Ashok's Stats For New Zealand

The 23-year old spinner has represented New Zealand on two occasions in ODIs, both against Bangladesh back in 2023.

In these matches, he bowled 10.1 overs collectively, conceding 65 runs and taking one wicket, including a maiden over.

Adithya Ashok has also played a T20I, delivering four overs to 28 runs and picking a solitary wicket. That said, his List A record (domestic 50-over cricket) provides a better picture of this talent and potential, where he has taken 52 wickets in 38 innings with an economy of 5.41.

Playing in India, where the conditions generally assist spin bowling, the youngster would back himself for a solid performances against a side full of top class batsmen like Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Notably, Adithya Ashok is not the first Indian-origin player to represent New Zealand. Others like Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel have done so very recently.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Playing XIs

India - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand - Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell (C), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok

Also Check: Virat Kohli Close To Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's IND-NZ ODI Run Record