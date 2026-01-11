Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who Is Adithya Ashok? New Zealand's Indian-Born Spinner Playing Against India

Who Is Adithya Ashok? New Zealand’s Indian-Born Spinner Playing Against India

Meet New Zealand spinner Adithya Ashok, born in India and now set to go up against the country in the first IND vs NZ ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The first One Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand as part of the three-match series is being played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

India's captain, Shubman Gill, won the toss and chose to bowl first, following which the playing XIs of either sides were revealed. Interestingly, the visitors feature an Indian bowler in their lineup, Adithya Ashok.

Ashok was born in Tamil Nadu's Vellore on September 5, 2002, and bowls legbreak (spin). He will be in action against India today as the Kiwis will look to defend a target.

Adithya Ashok's Stats For New Zealand

The 23-year old spinner has represented New Zealand on two occasions in ODIs, both against Bangladesh back in 2023. 

In these matches, he bowled 10.1 overs collectively, conceding 65 runs and taking one wicket, including a maiden over. 

Adithya Ashok has also played a T20I, delivering four overs to 28 runs and picking a solitary wicket. That said, his List A record (domestic 50-over cricket) provides a better picture of this talent and potential, where he has taken 52 wickets in 38 innings with an economy of 5.41.

Playing in India, where the conditions generally assist spin bowling, the youngster would back himself for a solid performances against a side full of top class batsmen like Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Notably, Adithya Ashok is not the first Indian-origin player to represent New Zealand. Others like Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel have done so very recently.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Playing XIs

India -  Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand - Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell (C), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok

Virat Kohli Close To Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's IND-NZ ODI Run Record

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Adithya Ashok and why is he playing for New Zealand?

Adithya Ashok is an Indian-born legbreak bowler who was born in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. He represents New Zealand in cricket and is part of their ODI squad against India.

What is Adithya Ashok's ODI experience for New Zealand?

Adithya Ashok has played two ODIs for New Zealand, both against Bangladesh in 2023. In these matches, he bowled 10.1 overs, took one wicket, and conceded 65 runs.

How has Adithya Ashok performed in List A cricket?

Adithya Ashok has a strong List A record, having taken 52 wickets in 38 innings with an economy rate of 5.41. This domestic performance showcases his talent in 50-over cricket.

Is Adithya Ashok the first Indian-origin player to represent New Zealand?

No, Adithya Ashok is not the first Indian-origin player to play for New Zealand. Other notable players like Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel have also represented New Zealand.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Shubman Gill IND Vs NZ 1st ODI Adithya Ashok
