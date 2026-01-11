WATCH: Virat Kohli Inspires Net Bowler With Words Of Wisdom Before IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli is not just one of the biggest Indian crickets, but he is an icon for the sport on a global level.

Naturally, several young cricketers look up to him, and one lucky aspiring Indian player recently had the fortune of an up-close and personal interaction with the batsman.

This, apparently, was a net bowler for the Indian squad ahead of their upcoming One Day International (ODI) match at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara against New Zealand. Check it out:

Virat Kohli to a young net bowler -:



“Kuch karega hi nahi.

Vo sirf ispe hi wait kar raha hai ki

batsman ki galti ho jaaye,

ki ball ghoom jaaye apne aap without setup.

To agar maar padh bhi jaati hai, koi problem nahi hai.

Lekin condition:

Mujhe vo ball dalni hai, main vo ball… pic.twitter.com/Hge5MXiqiI — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) January 10, 2026

Kohli was also seen signing cricket balls as he talked to the net bowler.

What Did Virat Kohli Advise The Net Bowler?

Based on what the conversation seems to be in the video above, the net bowler in question appears to be a spinner. Here's what Virat Kohli said to him:

"Kuch karega hi nahi, wo sirf ispe hi wait kar raha hai ki batsman ki galti ho jaaye, ki ball ghoom jaaye apne aap without setup, toh agar maar padh bhi jaati hai, koi problem nahi hai. Lekin condition, mujhe vo ball dalni hai, main vo ball dalunga. Main vo ball nahi dal raha jo batsman mujhe dalwa raha hai."

Here's the English translation of what he said:

“If one isn't really doing anything, he is just waiting for the batsman to make a mistake, for the ball to turn by itself without any setup, so even if he gets hit, it’s not a problem. But the condition for me is that I have to bowl my ball, I will bowl that ball. I’m not going to bowl the ball the batsman wants me to bowl.”

Also Check: Who Is Adithya Ashok? New Zealand’s Indian-Born Spinner Playing Against India