Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Inspires Net Bowler With Words Of Wisdom Before IND vs NZ 1st ODI

WATCH: Virat Kohli Inspires Net Bowler With Words Of Wisdom Before IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Virat Kohli shares bowling advice with a young net bowler during India’s training session in Vadodara, offering a rare glimpse into his cricketing mindset.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Virat Kohli is not just one of the biggest Indian crickets, but he is an icon for the sport on a global level. 

Naturally, several young cricketers look up to him, and one lucky aspiring Indian player recently had the fortune of an up-close and personal interaction with the batsman.

This, apparently, was a net bowler for the Indian squad ahead of their upcoming One Day International (ODI) match at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara against New Zealand. Check it out:

Kohli was also seen signing cricket balls as he talked to the net bowler.

What Did Virat Kohli Advise The Net Bowler?

Based on what the conversation seems to be in the video above, the net bowler in question appears to be a spinner. Here's what Virat Kohli said to him:

"Kuch karega hi nahi, wo sirf ispe hi wait kar raha hai ki batsman ki galti ho jaaye, ki ball ghoom jaaye apne aap without setup, toh agar maar padh bhi jaati hai, koi problem nahi hai. Lekin condition, mujhe vo ball dalni hai, main vo ball dalunga. Main vo ball nahi dal raha jo batsman mujhe dalwa raha hai."

Here's the English translation of what he said:

“If one isn't really doing anything, he is just waiting for the batsman to make a mistake, for the ball to turn by itself without any setup, so even if he gets hit, it’s not a problem. But the condition for me is that I have to bowl my ball, I will bowl that ball. I’m not going to bowl the ball the batsman wants me to bowl.”

Also Check: Who Is Adithya Ashok? New Zealand’s Indian-Born Spinner Playing Against India

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli is a globally recognized icon in cricket, admired by young players worldwide. He is an Indian batsman.

What did Virat Kohli advise a net bowler?

Kohli advised the bowler to proactively try and take wickets, rather than waiting for the batsman to make a mistake. He emphasized bowling the ball he intends to, not what the batsman might want.

What was the context of Virat Kohli's interaction with the net bowler?

The interaction occurred before an ODI match between India and New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Kohli was seen talking to and signing cricket balls for a young net bowler.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli India Vs New Zealand Virat Kohli Video IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
From Potholes To Illegal Immigrants: Mahayuti Releases Manifesto For High-Stakes BMC Polls
From Potholes To Illegal Immigrants: Mahayuti Releases Manifesto For High-Stakes BMC Polls
Technology
X Blocks 3,500 Posts, Takes Down 600 Accounts Over Grok Obscene Content: Govt Sources
X Blocks 3,500 Posts, Takes Down 600 Accounts Over Grok Obscene Content: Govt Sources
Cities
Communal Clashes Erupt In Tripura Over Temple Funds; Mosque, Homes Damaged; Internet Suspended
Clashes Erupt In Tripura Over Temple Funds; Mosque, Homes Damaged; Internet Suspended
World
‘Enemy of God’: Iran Threatens Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies, Toll Rises To 116
‘Enemy of God’: Iran Threatens Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies, Toll Rises To 116
Advertisement

Videos

Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Kerala News: BJP aims to form government in Kerala, says Amit Shah during state visit
National News: PM Modi interacts with folk artists at Somnath, plays traditional instruments to boost morale
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget