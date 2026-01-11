Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketToss Curse No More? India’s ODI Luck Turns After Brutal Losing Streak

Toss Curse No More? India’s ODI Luck Turns After Brutal Losing Streak

India's toss fortune seems to have turned with their long-standing losing streak ending after months of unusual turnouts. Here’s why this rare cricketing anomaly had fans talking.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Something simple, yet very unusual from the perspective of India's recent cricketing fortunes has transpired in the last few One Day Internationals (ODIs) that the Men in Blue have played.

This is them winning back-to-back coin tosses, the latest in today's IND vs NZ match, marking an end to a brutal losing streak which began a little over two years ago.

More specificially, India have now secured two-straight ODI toss wins, bringing to an end a run of 20 consecutive losses that had started from the 2023 ICC World Cup final.

This losing streak was broken in the third and final India vs South Africa ODI, played this past December.

India's ODI Toss Curse Explained

India’s run of bad luck at the toss in One Day Internationals turned into one of cricket’s strangest modern-day stories, stretching far beyond what anyone could have imagined.

What started as a single lost toss in the 2023 ICC World Cup final quietly snowballed into a nightmare streak that followed India across continents, captains and formats.

Over the next several months, India kept turning up for ODI matches only to hear the same result, the coin refusing to fall their way.

Series after series passed, and the number kept climbing until it reached a staggering 20 consecutive toss defeats, creating an unwanted record in international cricket. No men’s team had ever endured anything close to that before.

What made the run even more surreal was that leadership changes made no difference. Whether it was Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul or Shubman Gill walking out for the toss, the outcome stayed the same.

Despite often performing well on the field, India repeatedly found themselves forced to adapt to conditions they didn’t choose, batting first when they wanted to chase, or bowling first on flat pitches.

That’s why finally winning a toss against South Africa in the decisive fixture felt like more than a statistic, it felt like a jinx being lifted.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

How many consecutive coin tosses did India lose in ODIs?

India had a losing streak of 20 consecutive coin toss defeats in ODIs. This began during the 2023 ICC World Cup final.

When did India's ODI coin toss losing streak end?

The losing streak was broken in the third and final India vs South Africa ODI played in December. India then won another toss in their subsequent match.

Did changing captains affect India's coin toss luck?

No, leadership changes did not affect the coin toss outcome. Captains like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill all experienced the losing streak.

What was the impact of consistently losing the toss on India?

India often had to adapt to conditions they didn't choose, batting first when they preferred to chase, or bowling first on flat pitches.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 1st ODI India Odi Record India Odi Toss Record
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
From Potholes To Illegal Immigrants: Mahayuti Releases Manifesto For High-Stakes BMC Polls
From Potholes To Illegal Immigrants: Mahayuti Releases Manifesto For High-Stakes BMC Polls
Technology
X Blocks 3,500 Posts, Takes Down 600 Accounts Over Grok Obscene Content: Govt Sources
X Blocks 3,500 Posts, Takes Down 600 Accounts Over Grok Obscene Content: Govt Sources
Cities
Communal Clashes Erupt In Tripura Over Temple Funds; Mosque, Homes Damaged; Internet Suspended
Clashes Erupt In Tripura Over Temple Funds; Mosque, Homes Damaged; Internet Suspended
World
‘Enemy of God’: Iran Threatens Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies, Toll Rises To 116
‘Enemy of God’: Iran Threatens Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies, Toll Rises To 116
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget