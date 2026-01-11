IND vs NZ 1st ODI To Feature Bangladeshi Third Umpire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat has been assigned as the third umpire for the 1st One Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI match is part of his ongoing high-profile assignments following his inclusion in the elite panel in March 2024.

The appointment of Sharfuddoula Saikat as a neutral official for India-New Zealand series has generated some buzz. As Bangladesh's first ICC Elite Panel umpire, his presence might be scrutinized by India fans amid frosty BCCI-BCB relations and Bangladesh's refusal to play World Cup matches in India.

Having previously played first-class cricket for Dhaka Metropolis, Saikat brings a deep understanding of the game to his officiating. His extensive experience, which includes over 130 men's international matches (30 Tests, 118 ODIs, 75 T20Is as of recent figures), makes him an ideal choice for high-stakes encounters like the India versus New Zealand ODI series.

Career Milestones

Saikat's career has been marked by several "firsts" for Bangladesh cricket, and this latest role further solidifies his reputation as one of the world's leading officials. He became the first Bangladeshi to be named in the prestigious ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, a monumental achievement that has garnered widespread praise from the cricketing fraternity.

This was the culmination of years of consistent and reliable performances across various formats of the game. His journey to the top tier has included officiating in major tournaments, such as the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup in India, where he stood in five matches as an on-field umpire.

More recently, he made history again in December 2025 by becoming the first Bangladeshi on-field umpire to officiate in the iconic Ashes Test series between Australia and England, a testament to his expertise and the trust placed in him by the ICC. He also served as the TV umpire for the opening Test of that series.

Expertise Under Scrutiny

In his role as a third umpire, particularly for matches involving the Decision Review System (DRS), Saikat has faced intense scrutiny, as seen during the controversial dismissal of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal in a Test match in Melbourne in late 2024.

Despite some debate surrounding that specific decision, experts and former cricketers like Simon Taufel and Ricky Ponting have praised his procedural rigor and adherence to the process, which likely contributed to his continued selection for key international fixtures.