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English NewsSportsCricketVirat Kohli Shines Through The Rain, Brings Up Brilliant Fifty In Revised 143-Run Chase

Virat Kohli Shines Through The Rain, Brings Up Brilliant Fifty In Revised 143-Run Chase

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Virat Kohli scored his 80th ODI half-century against New Zealand, reaching 50 off 15.1 overs with eight fours and one six.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli scored his 80th ODI half-century for India.
  • Achieved milestone during rain-affected chase against New Zealand.
  • Rebuilt India's innings after early wicket, showing consistency.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Virat Kohli continued his impressive record in ODI run chases with another half-century during India's rain-affected first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. The former India captain reached his 50 off 15.1 overs, marking the occasion with a powerful pull shot against Blair Tickner. The New Zealand pacer dropped short, allowing Kohli to get on top of the delivery and send it racing through deep mid-wicket for four.

It was Kohli's 80th half-century in ODI cricket. He has also scored 55 centuries in the format, taking his combined tally of fifty-plus scores to 135.

Kohli's innings was built around controlled strokeplay and an ability to find the boundary when opportunities came his way. By the time he reached the landmark, he had struck eight fours and one six, providing India with momentum in their revised chase.

Virat Kohli Continues His Record Of Consistency In ODI Cricket

The half-century added another milestone to Kohli's remarkable career in the 50-over format. His record of 80 ODI fifties and 55 hundreds reflects the consistency he has maintained across different conditions and against bowling attacks around the world.

Kohli has also established a reputation for delivering in run chases, with his ability to pace an innings making him one of India's most dependable batters in the format.

His latest contribution came after India suffered an early setback, with Rohit Sharma dismissed for a duck in the opening over. Kohli joined Shubman Gill in the middle, and the pair worked to rebuild the innings after the early wicket.

Rain Interrupts India's Chase Against New Zealand

New Zealand had been bowled out for 185 earlier in the match, setting India an initial target of 186. However, rain in Auckland interrupted the chase and forced a revision under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The second innings was reduced to 32 overs, with India handed a revised target of 143. Kohli's half-century therefore came in a shortened chase, with the Indian batting pair needing to keep the adjusted target in sight.

With another ODI fifty added to his career tally, Kohli continued to underline his importance to India's batting line-up as the visitors pursued victory in the series opener.

Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone did Virat Kohli achieve in the recent ODI?

He scored his 80th half-century in ODI cricket during India's chase against New Zealand. This brought his combined tally of fifty-plus scores to 135.

How many fifty-plus scores does Virat Kohli have in ODI cricket?

Virat Kohli has accumulated 135 fifty-plus scores in ODIs. This consists of 80 half-centuries and 55 centuries in the format.

What was India's revised target in the rain-affected match against New Zealand?

India's target was initially 186, but rain revised it to 143 runs from 32 overs. This was determined using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
ODI Cricket IND Vs NZ Live IND Vs NZ Indian Cricket Team Breaking News ABP Live IND Vs NZ 1st ODI VIrat Kohli
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