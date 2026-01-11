IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav’s Dropped Catch Leaves Gill & Rana In Disbelief

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ 1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav’s Dropped Catch Leaves Gill & Rana In Disbelief

New Zealand's openers provided a solid start, especially Henry Nicholls with the lifeline by Kuldeep Yadav's dropped catch, which left Harshit Rana and Shubman Gill in disbelief.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Shubman Gill, India's captain, chose to bowl first after winning the toss in the team's first One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand, being played at Vadodara's BCA Stadium.

The pitch conditions though seemed to favour batsmen, as the Kiwi's opening pair were on a roll, stitching a 100-plus run partnership. 

However, it wasn't as if no chances were created by the Indian bowlers. In fact, Harshit Rana, the young fast bowler, almost dismissed Henry Nicholls in the sixth over itself.

Unfortunately, Kuldeep Yadav dropped a somewhat regulation outfield catch, leaving the bowler and his captain frustrated and in disbelief.

Gill, Rana's Reaction To Kuldeep's Dropped Catch

As can be seen in the X post above, Harshit Rana looks visibly frustrated, while Shubman Gill appears in disbelief with his hands over his head. The batsman then went on hit a half century. 

Kuldeep Yadav himself was on the receiving end of a missed opportunity later in this match, when Washington Sundar strayed in-field a tad too far from the boundary rope, missing a regulation catch of Devon Conway.

The Men in Blue have been criticized heavily for their low fielding standards of late. The Asia Cup, played in September last year, also saw them drop a heap of catches.

Both Nicholls and Conway used these lifelines to stitch a 117-run partnership against India in this match before being dismissed by Harshit Rana on 62 and 56 run, respectively.

Rana has been sort of a revelation for the Indian team, having taken 22 wickets in 12 ODIs as of this writing. With the match still being played and overs in hand, the young pacer could increase his tally.

Also Check: New Zealand Openers Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway Smash Records In IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the toss in the first ODI between India and New Zealand?

India's captain, Shubman Gill, won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first ODI against New Zealand.

Which Indian bowler created a chance to dismiss Henry Nicholls early in the match?

Young fast bowler Harshit Rana created a chance to dismiss Henry Nicholls in the sixth over.

Who dropped a catch off Harshit Rana's bowling?

Kuldeep Yadav dropped a catch off Harshit Rana's bowling, which would have dismissed Henry Nicholls.

How many runs did the New Zealand openers score before being dismissed?

Henry Nicholls scored 62 and Devon Conway scored 56, forming a 117-run partnership before being dismissed by Harshit Rana.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
India Vs New Zealand Shubman Gill Kuldeep Yadav Harshit Rana IND Vs NZ ODI
