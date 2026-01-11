India's captain, Shubman Gill, won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first ODI against New Zealand.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Kuldeep Yadav’s Dropped Catch Leaves Gill & Rana In Disbelief
New Zealand's openers provided a solid start, especially Henry Nicholls with the lifeline by Kuldeep Yadav's dropped catch, which left Harshit Rana and Shubman Gill in disbelief.
Shubman Gill, India's captain, chose to bowl first after winning the toss in the team's first One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand, being played at Vadodara's BCA Stadium.
The pitch conditions though seemed to favour batsmen, as the Kiwi's opening pair were on a roll, stitching a 100-plus run partnership.
However, it wasn't as if no chances were created by the Indian bowlers. In fact, Harshit Rana, the young fast bowler, almost dismissed Henry Nicholls in the sixth over itself.
Unfortunately, Kuldeep Yadav dropped a somewhat regulation outfield catch, leaving the bowler and his captain frustrated and in disbelief.
Gill, Rana's Reaction To Kuldeep's Dropped Catch
Kuldeep Yadav drops a sitter off Harshit's ball🫣— CREX (@Crex_live) January 11, 2026
The reaction from Harshit and Gill says it all👀#Cricket #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/ikeT6dzaLG
As can be seen in the X post above, Harshit Rana looks visibly frustrated, while Shubman Gill appears in disbelief with his hands over his head. The batsman then went on hit a half century.
Kuldeep Yadav himself was on the receiving end of a missed opportunity later in this match, when Washington Sundar strayed in-field a tad too far from the boundary rope, missing a regulation catch of Devon Conway.
The Men in Blue have been criticized heavily for their low fielding standards of late. The Asia Cup, played in September last year, also saw them drop a heap of catches.
Both Nicholls and Conway used these lifelines to stitch a 117-run partnership against India in this match before being dismissed by Harshit Rana on 62 and 56 run, respectively.
Rana has been sort of a revelation for the Indian team, having taken 22 wickets in 12 ODIs as of this writing. With the match still being played and overs in hand, the young pacer could increase his tally.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the toss in the first ODI between India and New Zealand?
Which Indian bowler created a chance to dismiss Henry Nicholls early in the match?
Young fast bowler Harshit Rana created a chance to dismiss Henry Nicholls in the sixth over.
Who dropped a catch off Harshit Rana's bowling?
Kuldeep Yadav dropped a catch off Harshit Rana's bowling, which would have dismissed Henry Nicholls.
How many runs did the New Zealand openers score before being dismissed?
Henry Nicholls scored 62 and Devon Conway scored 56, forming a 117-run partnership before being dismissed by Harshit Rana.