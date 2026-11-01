11 Fours, 3 Sixes! Young Indian Star Smashes Century, Big Boost For Team India

The second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A is currently being played in Christchurch, where captain Dhruv Jurel has produced an outstanding batting performance. India A were in a difficult position after losing five wickets for just 137 runs, but Jurel stepped up with a brilliant century to revive the innings. His impressive knock is encouraging news for the Indian team ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Dhruv Jurel Slams Brilliant Century

New Zealand A won the toss and decided to bowl first, putting the Indian batters under pressure early in the innings. Their decision appeared to be working as India A lost five wickets for 137 runs. However, captain Dhruv Jurel showed tremendous composure and took responsibility for rebuilding the innings.

The wicketkeeper-batter found valuable support from Akash Deep and Manav Suthar, helping India A recover from a difficult situation. Jurel scored 105 runs off 171 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and three sixes during his impressive innings.

His century helped India A reach a competitive first-innings total of 346 runs. Devdutt Padikkal also made an important contribution with 80 runs, while Akash Deep chipped in with an impressive 68-run knock.

CAPTAIN DHRUV JUREL - 105(171). 🫡 Dhruv Jurel scored 105 runs from 171 balls including 11 fours and 3 sixes against New Zealand A in New Zealand - What a Knock by Captain Jurel. https://t.co/QTFKy9h0gL — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) November 1, 2026

Jurel's Form A Major Boost For India

Dhruv Jurel has strengthened his position in India's Test setup with consistent performances. The team management has been looking for stability in the middle order, particularly at No. 6, and Jurel has made a strong case for himself in that role.

He had already demonstrated his batting ability with a century during India's previous Test series against Sri Lanka. His latest performance in New Zealand is another encouraging sign, especially considering the challenging conditions that visiting teams often encounter there.

India's two-Test series against New Zealand is scheduled to begin on November 19, with the opening match in Wellington. The second Test will get underway in Christchurch on November 27. Having already scored a hundred at the same venue during the India A tour, Jurel will take plenty of confidence into the upcoming international assignment.