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English NewsSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Fever Grips Belfast! India vs Ireland Tickets Sold Out In Minutes

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fever Grips Belfast! India vs Ireland Tickets Sold Out In Minutes

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's senior call-up has created massive excitement, with the young star likely to debut for the Men in Blue against Ireland.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut buzz sparked massive ticket demand.
  • Cricket Ireland confirmed overwhelming demand, could fill stadium three times.
  • Sooryavanshi's sensational rise and IPL form fueled public interest.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IND vs IRE Tickets: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may not have played an international match yet, but the excitement surrounding the teenage sensation is already being felt well beyond India's borders. The 15-year-old batting prodigy is expected to make his senior debut during India's upcoming T20I series against Ireland, and the anticipation has transformed Friday's opening match in into one of the most sought-after sporting events in the city. Whether Sooryavanshi ultimately features in the playing XI remains uncertain, but the possibility alone has generated remarkable interest.

Cricket Ireland Confirms Huge Demand

Speaking to The Indian Express, Cricket Ireland chairman Brian MacNeice admitted the demand for tickets has been overwhelming.

"My phone is buzzing all the time with people looking for tickets. Unfortunately, we can host only 4,500-5000 fans. We could have filled it three times over if we had the room for it. Tickets were sold in minutes and even now people are looking for tickets,"

MacNeice also highlighted how much attention Sooryavanshi has attracted ahead of the series opener.

"It's huge. Everybody's talking about it. He's obviously a really exciting talent. And that potentially he's making his debut tomorrow means people want to be in the 'I was there' moment. He's just grabbed everybody's attention,"

Also Check: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut In IND vs IRE 1st T20I?

Sooryavanshi's Maiden India Call-Up

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earned his maiden India call-up following a sensational rise through the ranks. His fearless batting in the IPL, coupled with standout performances for India A, has made him one of the most exciting young cricketers in the country.

Even though India's final playing XI has not been announced, Sooryavanshi's presence in the squad has already become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the tour.

If he is handed his India cap on Friday, it will mark the beginning of what many hope will be a long international career, and judging by the rush for tickets, thousands of fans are hoping to say they witnessed that special moment firsthand.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and why is he generating so much interest?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old batting prodigy expected to make his senior debut for India. His potential appearance has sparked immense excitement and high demand for tickets to the upcoming match.

What is the demand like for tickets to the India vs Ireland T20I match?

There is overwhelming demand for tickets, as confirmed by Cricket Ireland chairman Brian MacNeice. Tickets sold out in minutes, and the venue could have been filled three times over.

Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's presence a major talking point?

Sooryavanshi is considered an exciting talent, and the possibility of his debut has grabbed everyone's attention. Fans are eager to be present for his potential 'I was there' moment.

What led to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's maiden call-up to the Indian squad?

He earned his maiden India call-up following a sensational rise through the ranks. This includes fearless batting in the IPL and standout performances for India A.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer IND Vs IRE T20Is India Vs Ireland Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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