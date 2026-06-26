Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fever Grips Belfast! India vs Ireland Tickets Sold Out In Minutes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut buzz sparked massive ticket demand.

Cricket Ireland confirmed overwhelming demand, could fill stadium three times.

Sooryavanshi's sensational rise and IPL form fueled public interest.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IND vs IRE Tickets: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may not have played an international match yet, but the excitement surrounding the teenage sensation is already being felt well beyond India's borders. The 15-year-old batting prodigy is expected to make his senior debut during India's upcoming T20I series against Ireland, and the anticipation has transformed Friday's opening match in into one of the most sought-after sporting events in the city. Whether Sooryavanshi ultimately features in the playing XI remains uncertain, but the possibility alone has generated remarkable interest.

Cricket Ireland Confirms Huge Demand

Speaking to The Indian Express, Cricket Ireland chairman Brian MacNeice admitted the demand for tickets has been overwhelming.

"My phone is buzzing all the time with people looking for tickets. Unfortunately, we can host only 4,500-5000 fans. We could have filled it three times over if we had the room for it. Tickets were sold in minutes and even now people are looking for tickets,"

MacNeice also highlighted how much attention Sooryavanshi has attracted ahead of the series opener.

"It's huge. Everybody's talking about it. He's obviously a really exciting talent. And that potentially he's making his debut tomorrow means people want to be in the 'I was there' moment. He's just grabbed everybody's attention,"

Also Check: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Debut In IND vs IRE 1st T20I?

Sooryavanshi's Maiden India Call-Up

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earned his maiden India call-up following a sensational rise through the ranks. His fearless batting in the IPL, coupled with standout performances for India A, has made him one of the most exciting young cricketers in the country.

Even though India's final playing XI has not been announced, Sooryavanshi's presence in the squad has already become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the tour.

If he is handed his India cap on Friday, it will mark the beginning of what many hope will be a long international career, and judging by the rush for tickets, thousands of fans are hoping to say they witnessed that special moment firsthand.