IND vs IRE T20 Schedule: Match Timings (IST), Full Fixtures And Live Streaming Details

India's upcoming T20 tour of Ireland is generating great excitement, with several storylines set to make the series memorable. The tour marks the beginning of Shreyas Iyer's tenure as India's T20 captain, as he looks to carry forward the momentum established by the team in recent years. Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also in the spotlight and could achieve a historic milestone if he makes his international debut during the series.

India-Ireland rivalry has been one-sided in the shortest format. Since their first T20 meeting in 2009, the two teams have faced each other eight times, with India emerging victorious on every occasion. Six of those encounters have been played on Irish soil.

India vs Ireland T20 Series Schedule

India will take on Ireland in a two-match T20I series, with both games scheduled to be played at Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast. The entire series will be completed within a span of three days.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: June 26, Belfast

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: June 28, Belfast

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What Time Will IND vs IRE Matches Start in India?

Both matches are scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time in Ireland, while the toss will take place at 1:00 PM. Due to the time difference, Indian viewers can watch the action live from 6:00 PM IST.

Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs Ireland T20I series live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of both matches will also be available through SonyLIV app and website.

India T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Harshit Rana and Suyash Shedge.

Ireland T20I Squad: Lorcan Tucker (Captain & WK), George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny (WK), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Ben Calitz, Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Liam McCarthy, Reuben Wilson, Jay Mundra and Matthew Hallard.