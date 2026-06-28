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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Create Unique T20I Record As Two New Players Debut Against Ireland

India Create Unique T20I Record As Two New Players Debut Against Ireland

India added two new names to their T20I history as Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav debuted against Ireland, taking the country's tally of debutants to 121.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav debuted for India in T20Is.
  • They became India's 120th and 121st T20I debutants.
  • India now ranks second globally for most T20I debutants.

India Most Debutants Record: India added another chapter to their T20I history during the second match against Ireland as Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav received their maiden international caps. The duo became India's 120th and 121st T20I debutants, respectively, marking another milestone for the Men in Blue in the shortest format. With the latest additions, India now has the second-highest number of T20I debutants among all nations, trailing only Pakistan. The landmark also highlights India's continued effort to build depth across formats by rewarding strong performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League.

Two New Faces Earn Their Opportunity

Shedge was drafted into the squad for the Ireland series after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out, earning his first opportunity to represent India at the senior level. The Mumbai all-rounder has impressed in domestic cricket and also featured for Punjab Kings during IPL 2026.

Prince Yadav, meanwhile, continues his rapid rise through the national setup.

Also Check: Abhishek Sharma Eyes Massive Record In IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Just Two Sixes Away From History

The Lucknow Super Giants pacer had already made his ODI debut against Afghanistan earlier this month, where he claimed three wickets in two matches. His impressive performances were enough to earn a call-up in the T20I squad as well.

India Close In On Pakistan's Record

With Shedge and Prince making their debuts, India's tally of T20I debutants has risen to 121.

Only Pakistan, with 125 T20I debutants, has handed out more caps in the format. The previous player to make his T20I debut for India was Harshit Rana, who debuted against England in January 2025. Since then, the fast bowler has gone on to establish himself in the format, featuring in 10 T20Is.

Interestingly, India's latest T20I debutants arrived 513 days after Harshit Rana's debut, ending a lengthy wait before two fresh faces were introduced into the shortest-format setup.

For both Shedge and Prince, the Ireland series marks the beginning of what they will hope becomes long and successful international careers.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are India's latest T20I debutants?

Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav recently received their maiden international caps during the second T20I match against Ireland. They became India's 120th and 121st T20I debutants, respectively.

How many T20I debutants does India have compared to other nations?

With 121 T20I debutants, India now has the second-highest number among all nations. Only Pakistan has handed out more caps, with a total of 125 T20I debutants.

When was the last time India had T20I debutants before Shedge and Yadav?

India's previous T20I debutant was Harshit Rana, who debuted against England in January 2025. Shedge and Prince's debuts arrived 513 days after Rana's.

Did Prince Yadav have prior international experience before his T20I debut?

Yes, Prince Yadav had already made his ODI debut against Afghanistan earlier this month. He claimed three wickets in two matches during his ODI appearances.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs IRE T20Is India Vs Ireland Prince Yadav Suryansh Shedge
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