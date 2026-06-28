IND vs IRE 2nd T20I Toss Result & Playing XIs: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing?

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: India have one final opportunity to salvage the Ireland tour as they take on the hosts in the second and final T20I in Belfast. After suffering a surprise defeat in the opener, Shreyas Iyer's side can no longer win the series, but a victory would help them avoid an embarrassing bilateral defeat and level the equation. The match also carries plenty of intrigue beyond the result, with fans eager to see whether teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally earns his long-awaited debut with the Men in Blue.

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Who Won The Toss?

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I toss has been conducted. Shreyas Iyer won and elected to bowl first again. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will NOT be playing for India against Ireland.

Complete playing XIs will be updated here shortly.

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IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Story Of The Match

Ireland produced a memorable performance in Belfast to defeat reigning ICC T20 world champions India by 34 runs, taking an unbeatable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

After early setbacks left them at 30/3, skipper Lorcan Tucker steadied the innings with a composed half-century, while Gareth Delany narrowly missed his fifty to guide the hosts to 182/9.

India's pace attack struck early, with Harshit Rana returning figures of 3/24 and Arshdeep Singh claiming 2/28. However, Tucker's 50 and Delany's aggressive 49 helped Ireland recover and post a challenging total.

Abhishek Sharma's explosive 49 off just 20 balls briefly kept India in the contest, but regular wickets stalled the chase.

Matt Hollard and Matthew Humphreys picked up 3 wickets each, while Jai Moondra chipped in with 2 as India were bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs, handing Ireland a famous victory.