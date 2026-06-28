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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Prince Yadav's Fiery Celebration After Maiden T20I Wicket

WATCH: Prince Yadav's Fiery Celebration After Maiden T20I Wicket

Check out how India's T20 debutant Prince Yadav celebrated his first-ever wicket in the format against Ireland at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prince Yadav took his maiden T20I wicket for India.
  • India seek win to level series against Ireland.
  • Yadav recently debuted in ODIs, securing a wicket.

Prince Yadav Maiden T20I Wicket: Prince Yadav marked a memorable milestone in style during India's second T20I against Ireland, producing an animated celebration after claiming his maiden wicket in international T20 cricket. The young pacer looked visibly fired up as soon as Lorcan Tucker edged behind to be caught by Ishan Kishan, punching the air with his fist before letting out a loud roar in celebration. It was a fitting reward for the Lucknow Super Giants pacer, who has enjoyed a gradual rise through the domestic ranks before breaking into the senior national side. Check it out:

Maiden T20I Wicket Sparks Emotional Celebration

Playing only his first T20I for India, Prince Yadav wasted little time making an impact. Bowling with good pace and discipline, he, as of this writing, has recorded figures of 17/1 in his three overs.

Also Check: India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup Fate: What Happens If They Lose To Australia?

Tucker's dismissal was followed by an emotional outburst as the 24-year-old celebrated with a fist pump and an aggressive roar, underlining just how much the breakthrough meant to him.

Just a few weeks ago, Prince Yadav also debuted for India in the ODI format, against Afghanistan in Lucknow, in which he managed to secure a wicket as well, alongside an athletic, diving catch.

India Eye Series-Levelling Win

Prince's wicket came at an important stage of the contest as India looked to bounce back after their shock defeat in the opening T20I. Shreyas Iyer's side entered the second match needing a victory to avoid a bilateral series defeat against Ireland.

At the moment, Ireland look to be finishing around the 160-170 mark at best, a target that the Indian batsmen would welcome with open arms.

However, this is the same venue where the Men in Blue's batting order, filled with some big names, collapsed under pressure of a big score, being bowled-out on just 148 runs.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Prince Yadav's significant achievement in the T20I against Ireland?

Prince Yadav claimed his maiden T20I wicket in his very first over during India's second T20I against Ireland, dismissing Lorcan Tucker.

How did Prince Yadav react after taking his first T20I wicket?

He celebrated with an animated fist pump and a loud, aggressive roar. This emotional outburst highlighted how much the breakthrough meant to him.

Has Prince Yadav debuted in other international formats recently?

Yes, just weeks prior, Prince Yadav also debuted for India in the ODI format against Afghanistan, where he also secured a wicket and made an athletic catch.

What was the significance of Prince Yadav's wicket in the match against Ireland?

His wicket came at an important stage, as India needed a victory to avoid a bilateral series defeat after losing the opening T20I.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 07:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer IND Vs IRE T20Is India Vs Ireland Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Prince Yadav
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