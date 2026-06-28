WATCH: Prince Yadav's Fiery Celebration After Maiden T20I Wicket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prince Yadav took his maiden T20I wicket for India.

India seek win to level series against Ireland.

Yadav recently debuted in ODIs, securing a wicket.

Prince Yadav Maiden T20I Wicket: Prince Yadav marked a memorable milestone in style during India's second T20I against Ireland, producing an animated celebration after claiming his maiden wicket in international T20 cricket. The young pacer looked visibly fired up as soon as Lorcan Tucker edged behind to be caught by Ishan Kishan, punching the air with his fist before letting out a loud roar in celebration. It was a fitting reward for the Lucknow Super Giants pacer, who has enjoyed a gradual rise through the domestic ranks before breaking into the senior national side. Check it out:

The breakthrough every debutant dreams of. 💙



Prince Yadav opens his T20I wicket account in his very first over.💥



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Maiden T20I Wicket Sparks Emotional Celebration

Playing only his first T20I for India, Prince Yadav wasted little time making an impact. Bowling with good pace and discipline, he, as of this writing, has recorded figures of 17/1 in his three overs.

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Tucker's dismissal was followed by an emotional outburst as the 24-year-old celebrated with a fist pump and an aggressive roar, underlining just how much the breakthrough meant to him.

Just a few weeks ago, Prince Yadav also debuted for India in the ODI format, against Afghanistan in Lucknow, in which he managed to secure a wicket as well, alongside an athletic, diving catch.

India Eye Series-Levelling Win

Prince's wicket came at an important stage of the contest as India looked to bounce back after their shock defeat in the opening T20I. Shreyas Iyer's side entered the second match needing a victory to avoid a bilateral series defeat against Ireland.

At the moment, Ireland look to be finishing around the 160-170 mark at best, a target that the Indian batsmen would welcome with open arms.

However, this is the same venue where the Men in Blue's batting order, filled with some big names, collapsed under pressure of a big score, being bowled-out on just 148 runs.