Abhishek Sharma Eyes Massive Record In IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Just Two Sixes Away From History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma needs two sixes for 100 T20I maximums.

He aims to break fastest 100 sixes global record.

He will join four India legends in 100 T20I sixes club.

Abhishek Sharma Sixes Record: Abhishek Sharma has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most destructive batsmen in T20 cricket, and the Indian opener now stands on the verge of achieving a remarkable milestone. When India face Ireland in the second T20I in Belfast today, the left-hander will have more than just a series result on his mind, as he only two sixes away from becoming the fastest player in men's T20I history to smash 100 maximums. If he reaches the landmark at Stormont, Abhishek will not only rewrite the world record but also join an exclusive group of Indian batsmen to have crossed the century mark for sixes in T20 Internationals.

Just Two Sixes Needed For World Record

Since making his international debut in 2024, Abhishek has transformed into one of India's most fearless hitters. He heads into the Ireland clash with 98 T20I sixes, having reached that tally in just 775 deliveries. That leaves him needing only two more maximums to touch the magical three-figure mark.

More importantly, he has the opportunity to break the existing world record for the fastest player to hit 100 sixes in T20Is.

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The current benchmark belongs to Austria's Karanbir Singh, who required 813 deliveries to reach the milestone. If Abhishek clears the ropes twice in Belfast, he will comfortably surpass that record and establish a new global standard.

Considering his naturally aggressive approach at the top of the order, the milestone could arrive very early in the innings.

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Crossing the 100-sixes mark would also place Abhishek among some of India's greatest T20 batsmen.

Only four Indians have managed to reach the landmark so far. Former captain Rohit Sharma leads the list with 205 T20I sixes in 159 matches, making him India's most prolific six-hitter in the format.

He is followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli, all of whom have crossed the century mark during their international careers.

Abhishek now has the chance to become the fifth Indian to achieve the feat. Having already established himself as one of the most exciting young players in world cricket, another record would further underline his rapid rise.