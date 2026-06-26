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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs IRE 1st T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut?

IND vs IRE 1st T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, if named in India playing XI, will create history by becoming the youngest debutant in senior international cricket.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 11:27 AM (IST)

The focus of cricket universe is fixed firmly on Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club at Stormont as India prepares to square off against Ireland in the first T20 International. However, the immediate talking point ahead of the series opener isn't the tactical battle on the pitch, but the unpredictable overhead conditions, with the latest weather forecast threatening to disrupt a highly anticipated piece of cricketing history.

Should he find a place in India’s final playing XI, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is poised to become the youngest debutant in senior international cricket history across both the men's and women's teams - shattering a long-standing landmark held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. However, local meteorologists warn that eager fans might face an anxious wait before the first ball is bowled.

Belfast Weather Update, Ind vs IRE 1st T20I

The first T20I between India and Ireland is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 5:30 PM IST. According to the latest meteorological updates from Google Weather, a complete washout remains highly unlikely, but the match is virtually guaranteed to be punctuated by passing precipitation. 

5:00 PM IST: 19°C (60% chance of rain)

5:30 PM IST: 20°C (65% chance of rain)

6:30 PM IST: 21°C (55% chance of rain)

7:30 PM IST: 22°C (45% chance of rain)

8:30 PM IST: 22°C (40% chance of rain)

9:30 PM IST: 21°C (35% chance of rain)

For Ireland, the overcast conditions offer a distinct home advantage. The local seamers will be looking to weaponize the moisture in the air and any early assistance from a damp Stormont surface to trouble India's top order. Both camps will be tracking the radar closely, hoping for the dry spells to lengthen so that a full, uninterrupted contest can take place.

India Predicted Playing XI for IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary concern ahead of the India vs Ireland 1st T20I?

The main concern is the unpredictable overhead conditions and the threat of rain. Meteorologists warn of guaranteed passing precipitation, though a complete washout is highly unlikely.

Which player might set a new record in the 1st T20I?

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become the youngest debutant in senior international cricket history if he is part of India's final playing XI, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record.

When are the scheduled start and toss times for the match?

The first T20I is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST. The toss is set to take place half an hour earlier, at 5:30 PM IST.

How might the weather conditions affect the game's outcome?

The overcast conditions and moisture in the air could offer a home advantage to Ireland. Their local seamers will aim to exploit any dampness on the Stormont surface to trouble India's batsmen.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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IND Vs IRE 1st T20I Weather Report IND Vs IRE Weather Report Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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