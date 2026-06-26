IND vs IRE 1st T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Ruin Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut?

The focus of cricket universe is fixed firmly on Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club at Stormont as India prepares to square off against Ireland in the first T20 International. However, the immediate talking point ahead of the series opener isn't the tactical battle on the pitch, but the unpredictable overhead conditions, with the latest weather forecast threatening to disrupt a highly anticipated piece of cricketing history.

Should he find a place in India’s final playing XI, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is poised to become the youngest debutant in senior international cricket history across both the men's and women's teams - shattering a long-standing landmark held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. However, local meteorologists warn that eager fans might face an anxious wait before the first ball is bowled.

Belfast Weather Update, Ind vs IRE 1st T20I

The first T20I between India and Ireland is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 5:30 PM IST. According to the latest meteorological updates from Google Weather, a complete washout remains highly unlikely, but the match is virtually guaranteed to be punctuated by passing precipitation.

5:00 PM IST: 19°C (60% chance of rain)

5:30 PM IST: 20°C (65% chance of rain)

6:30 PM IST: 21°C (55% chance of rain)

7:30 PM IST: 22°C (45% chance of rain)

8:30 PM IST: 22°C (40% chance of rain)

9:30 PM IST: 21°C (35% chance of rain)

For Ireland, the overcast conditions offer a distinct home advantage. The local seamers will be looking to weaponize the moisture in the air and any early assistance from a damp Stormont surface to trouble India's top order. Both camps will be tracking the radar closely, hoping for the dry spells to lengthen so that a full, uninterrupted contest can take place.

India Predicted Playing XI for IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.