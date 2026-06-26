IND vs IRE 1st T20I Toss Result & Final Playing XIs: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing?

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Fresh off winning their third ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year, the Men in Blue return to action in the shortest format with a fresh look. Suryakumar Yadav, who captained India to the title, has handed over the reins to Shreyas Iyer, while 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned his maiden senior call-up. With a new captain, exciting young talent and plenty of expectations, India begin their T20I series against Ireland in Belfast today, where fans will be hoping for an entertaining start to a new chapter.

Coin toss for IND vs IRE 1st T20I has been conducted. Shreyas Iyer won, and elected to bowl first.

Unfortunately, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will NOT be playing today.

Full playing XIs will be updated shortly.

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Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record

India enjoyed a very successful run under Suryakumar Yadav, remaining unbeaten in T20 bilaterals and winning the Asia Cup, as well as the T20 World Cup.

Although Shreyas Iyer has never captained India full-time in any format before, he has a strong leadership record elsewhere.

For example, he first made headlines by taking Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL final in 2020 before leading Punjab Kings to their second-only title clash. His crowning achievement, however, came in 2024 when he led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title, working closely with mentor Gautam Gambhir.

That successful partnership now shifts to the international stage, with Indian fans hoping the duo can recreate the same winning formula for Team India.