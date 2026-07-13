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English NewsSportsCricketYastika Bhatia's Historic Century Puts India Close To Big Win At Lord’s

Yastika Bhatia's Historic Century Puts India Close To Big Win At Lord’s

Yastika Bhatia hit a historic century at Lord's before India's bowlers left England struggling at 130/6, putting the visitors just four wickets away from a memorable Test victory.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 11:22 AM (IST)

London: Wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia became the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's before India's bowlers tightened their grip on the historic one-off Women's Test against England here on Sunday.

Resuming the penultimate day with an overall lead of 269, India declared their second innings at 341/7 at the stroke of tea, setting England an improbable target of 457 in four sessions.

In reply, England slumped to 130/6 at stumps with Amy Jones unbeaten on 52, leaving India just four wickets away from a memorable victory in the first-ever women's Test at Lord's.

Sayali Satghare and Kranti Gaud claimed two wickets apiece to put the visitors in complete control.

Brief Scores India 285 and 341/7 declared; 86.3 overs (Yastika Bhatia 113, Smriti Mandhana 70, Richa Ghosh 50 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 5/118, Lauren Bell 2/27). England 170 and 130/6 in 40 overs (Amy Jones 52 batting; Sayali Satghare 2/19, Kranti Gaud 2/40). 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Jul 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Cricket Team Yastika Bhatia INDW Vs ENGW
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