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English NewsSportsCricketEngland Rewrite Record Books! 6 Massive Milestones From India's 4-0 T20I Nightmare

England Rewrite Record Books! 6 Massive Milestones From India's 4-0 T20I Nightmare

England's 4-0 T20I series win over India produced several major records, from Jos Buttler's historic century to India's fall from the No.1 spot in ICC rankings.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • England completed 4-0 T20I series win over India.
  • Buttler, Brook's record partnership led England to 257/3.
  • Buttler set new individual highest T20I score against India.

IND vs ENG T20 Records: England rounded off a flawless T20I series with a 56-run victory over India in the fifth and final match, completing a 4-0 triumph after one game was washed out. The hosts dominated with both bat and ball, while several records tumbled at Edgbaston. Jos Buttler and Harry Brook starred with the bat, England climbed to the top of the ICC T20I rankings, and Shreyas Iyer achieved an unwanted milestone despite adding a unique captaincy record. Here are the six biggest records from the series finale.

Brook-Buttler Script One Of The Biggest T20 Partnerships

After Phil Salt's early dismissal, Harry Brook and Jos Buttler transformed the innings with a sensational 233-run stand for the second wicket.

It is now the third-highest partnership for any wicket in T20 International history.

Also Check: Rohit Sharma Cracks Up At Virat Kohli’s Antics In Practice Ahead Of England ODI

England Post Their Highest-Ever T20I Total Against India

Powered by the Brook-Buttler masterclass, England finished with 257/3 in 20 overs.

It is the highest total ever recorded against India in men's T20 Internationals.

Jos Buttler Creates History With Record-Breaking Century

Buttler smashed 131 from just 64 deliveries, registering the highest individual score against India in T20I cricket.

He surpassed Evin Lewis' previous record of 125, set in 2017.

Buttler Overtakes MS Dhoni In Elite Six-Hitting List

The England wicketkeeper cleared the ropes eight times during his innings to take his international tally to 360 sixes.

That helped him move past MS Dhoni's 359, making Buttler the wicketkeeper-batter with the most international sixes.

Shreyas Iyer Equals MS Dhoni's Toss Record

Although India suffered another defeat, captain Shreyas Iyer matched MS Dhoni's record of winning seven consecutive tosses as India's T20I captain.

However, the remarkable streak failed to translate into victories as India remained winless throughout the Ireland and England series.

India's Long Reign As No.1 Comes To An End

The defeat also brought an end to India's stay at the top of the ICC men's T20I rankings.

England climbed to No.1 after the series victory, while India slipped to second following six consecutive defeats across the Ireland and England tours.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final outcome of the T20I series between India and England?

England won the T20I series against India with a 4-0 triumph, completing a dominant performance. They secured a 56-run victory in the final match.

How did the series impact England's T20I ranking?

After their series victory, England climbed to the top of the ICC men's T20I rankings. India, who previously held the top spot, slipped to second place.

What records did Jos Buttler break in the final match?

Jos Buttler scored 131 runs, recording the highest individual score against India in T20I history. He also surpassed MS Dhoni to become the wicketkeeper-batter with the most international sixes.

What record did England set for their team total against India?

England posted 257/3 in the final match, which is their highest-ever T20I total against India. This score is also the highest total ever recorded against India in men's T20 Internationals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG T20 MS Dhoni Shreyas Iyer Harry Brook
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