England Rewrite Record Books! 6 Massive Milestones From India's 4-0 T20I Nightmare

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England completed 4-0 T20I series win over India.

Buttler, Brook's record partnership led England to 257/3.

Buttler set new individual highest T20I score against India.

IND vs ENG T20 Records: England rounded off a flawless T20I series with a 56-run victory over India in the fifth and final match, completing a 4-0 triumph after one game was washed out. The hosts dominated with both bat and ball, while several records tumbled at Edgbaston. Jos Buttler and Harry Brook starred with the bat, England climbed to the top of the ICC T20I rankings, and Shreyas Iyer achieved an unwanted milestone despite adding a unique captaincy record. Here are the six biggest records from the series finale.

Brook-Buttler Script One Of The Biggest T20 Partnerships

After Phil Salt's early dismissal, Harry Brook and Jos Buttler transformed the innings with a sensational 233-run stand for the second wicket.

It is now the third-highest partnership for any wicket in T20 International history.

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England Post Their Highest-Ever T20I Total Against India

Powered by the Brook-Buttler masterclass, England finished with 257/3 in 20 overs.

It is the highest total ever recorded against India in men's T20 Internationals.

Jos Buttler Creates History With Record-Breaking Century

Buttler smashed 131 from just 64 deliveries, registering the highest individual score against India in T20I cricket.

He surpassed Evin Lewis' previous record of 125, set in 2017.

Buttler Overtakes MS Dhoni In Elite Six-Hitting List

The England wicketkeeper cleared the ropes eight times during his innings to take his international tally to 360 sixes.

That helped him move past MS Dhoni's 359, making Buttler the wicketkeeper-batter with the most international sixes.

Shreyas Iyer Equals MS Dhoni's Toss Record

Although India suffered another defeat, captain Shreyas Iyer matched MS Dhoni's record of winning seven consecutive tosses as India's T20I captain.

However, the remarkable streak failed to translate into victories as India remained winless throughout the Ireland and England series.

India's Long Reign As No.1 Comes To An End

The defeat also brought an end to India's stay at the top of the ICC men's T20I rankings.

England climbed to No.1 after the series victory, while India slipped to second following six consecutive defeats across the Ireland and England tours.