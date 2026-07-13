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English NewsSportsCricket'Got Carried Away By Media Hype': India Great's Blunt Verdict On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut

'Got Carried Away By Media Hype': India Great's Blunt Verdict On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut

Wasim Jaffer believes India rushed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut, and that the team should have persisted with Sanju Samson.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 07:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wasim Jaffer suggests Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was rushed into international cricket.
  • Teenager scored low runs in three T20I appearances against England.
  • Jaffer stated hype influenced decision, Sanju Samson should have continued.

Wasim Jaffer On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Former India player and domestic cricket great Wasim Jaffer believes the national selectors fast-tracked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into international cricket, suggesting the excitement surrounding the teenage batting sensation may have influenced the decision. The 15-year-old was introduced midway through India's T20I series against England with Sanju Samson being dropped, but struggled to make a significant impact before eventually being left out for the final match of the series.

Wasim Jaffer Questions Team India's Decision

Sharing his views on his YouTube channel, Jaffer said the management should have persisted with Samson instead of rushing Sooryavanshi into the playing XI.

"I think we rushed Vaibhav's inclusion. There was a lot of media hype around him, and the public was very emotional about seeing him play. Otherwise, I had already said that India should have continued with Sanju Samson."

Also Check: Wimbledon Surprise! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Share Special Yuvraj Singh Moment

Jaffer also felt the teenager would have benefited from spending more time around the senior squad before making his debut.

"He's still very young, and he can learn a lot just by being around the team and watching cricket from the outside,"

Sooryavanshi only managed to score only 14, 13 and 15 in his three appearances before India recalled Samson for the fifth T20I.

The move reignited debate over whether the youngster had been brought into the side too early.

'He Should Have Been Made To Wait': Jaffer

The former India batter added that the attention surrounding Sooryavanshi created unnecessary pressure on both the player and the selectors.

"It felt like we got carried away by the media hype. Every time Vaibhav didn't play, there was a lot of discussion about it. I just thought he should have been made to wait."

Despite India's disappointing run, which included T20I series defeats to Ireland and England, Sooryavanshi continues to feature in the team's long-term plans.

The youngster has been retained in India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe later this month, while Samson has been left out.

The selection indicates that the team management still sees Sooryavanshi as a key prospect despite his difficult start to international cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the team debated?

His inclusion was debated because he was fast-tracked into international cricket at 15 and struggled in his three appearances, scoring 14, 13, and 15. This led to questions about whether he was brought in too early.

What was Wasim Jaffer's opinion on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut?

Jaffer believed Sooryavanshi was rushed into the team due to media hype and public emotion, suggesting India should have continued with Sanju Samson instead. He also felt the teenager should have spent more time with the squad before debuting.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in his debut T20I series?

He struggled to make a significant impact, registering scores of 14, 13, and 15 in his three appearances. He was subsequently left out for the final match of the series.

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi still part of India's long-term plans?

Yes, despite his difficult start, he has been retained in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. This indicates the team management still views him as a key prospect.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 07:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Wasim Jaffer IND Vs ENG T20 SANJU SAMSON Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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