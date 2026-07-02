WATCH: Abhishek Sharma's Frustrated Reaction After Ishan Kishan's Costly Run-Out

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ishan Kishan's run-out interaction caught on stump mic.

Abhishek Sharma then counterattacked, scoring 59 from just 24 balls.

India posted 189/7; persistent rain abandoned the contest.

Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan Chat: India's batting innings got off to a disastrous start in the opening T20I against England, and one moment in particular quickly became the centre of attention. Ishan Kishan's stay at the crease lasted just two deliveries before he was run out following a mix-up with Abhishek Sharma. As the television umpire reviewed the dismissal, the stump mic caught Abhishek expressing his frustration while trying to figure out whether Kishan had managed to make his ground in time. Check it out:

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan talking about the mix up. pic.twitter.com/pVMAdV2Fph July 2, 2026

Abhishek's Reaction Caught On Stump Mic

As officials checked the run-out, Abhishek was heard asking his teammate:

"Pohcha ki nahi pohcha? Close? Kya kar raha hai yaar Ishan? Dekh so sahi wo kaha khada hai wo (Did you make it or not? Was it close? What are you doing, Ishan? At least look where he's (fielder) standing.)"

Read More: Abhishek Sharma Smashes World Record: Fastest To 100 T20I Sixes

The incident unfolded after Kishan nudged the ball towards the leg side and immediately called for a quick single.

Abhishek initially responded before pulling back once he noticed Harry Brook moving swiftly towards the ball. Kishan, however, was already well down the pitch and found himself stranded.

It was another disappointing moment for the wicketkeeper-batter, who had also been run out during India's previous T20I against Ireland.

India Recover Before Rain Ends Contest

Despite the chaotic beginning, Abhishek Sharma responded in the best possible fashion.

The left-hander launched a fearless counterattack, smashing 59 from only 24 deliveries. His explosive knock featured six boundaries and four towering sixes as he immediately shifted the momentum back in India's favour.

Captain Shreyas Iyer then steadied the innings with a composed 68 off 47 balls. Together, the pair stitched together an 82-run partnership that rescued India after the early collapse and laid the platform for a competitive total.

India eventually posted 189/7, thanks in part to a late cameo from Shivam Dube. However, the eagerly anticipated chase never got underway.

Persistent rain during the innings break prevented England from facing a single ball, forcing officials to abandon the match.