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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Abhishek Sharma's Frustrated Reaction After Ishan Kishan's Costly Run-Out

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma's Frustrated Reaction After Ishan Kishan's Costly Run-Out

Abhishek Sharma's chat with Ishan Kishan during the first T20I against England has surfaced online as the duo awaited the verdict on a run-out appeal.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ishan Kishan's run-out interaction caught on stump mic.
  • Abhishek Sharma then counterattacked, scoring 59 from just 24 balls.
  • India posted 189/7; persistent rain abandoned the contest.

Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan Chat: India's batting innings got off to a disastrous start in the opening T20I against England, and one moment in particular quickly became the centre of attention. Ishan Kishan's stay at the crease lasted just two deliveries before he was run out following a mix-up with Abhishek Sharma. As the television umpire reviewed the dismissal, the stump mic caught Abhishek expressing his frustration while trying to figure out whether Kishan had managed to make his ground in time. Check it out:

Abhishek's Reaction Caught On Stump Mic

As officials checked the run-out, Abhishek was heard asking his teammate:

"Pohcha ki nahi pohcha? Close? Kya kar raha hai yaar Ishan? Dekh so sahi wo kaha khada hai wo (Did you make it or not? Was it close? What are you doing, Ishan? At least look where he's (fielder) standing.)"

Read More: Abhishek Sharma Smashes World Record: Fastest To 100 T20I Sixes

The incident unfolded after Kishan nudged the ball towards the leg side and immediately called for a quick single.

Abhishek initially responded before pulling back once he noticed Harry Brook moving swiftly towards the ball. Kishan, however, was already well down the pitch and found himself stranded.

It was another disappointing moment for the wicketkeeper-batter, who had also been run out during India's previous T20I against Ireland.

India Recover Before Rain Ends Contest

Despite the chaotic beginning, Abhishek Sharma responded in the best possible fashion.

The left-hander launched a fearless counterattack, smashing 59 from only 24 deliveries. His explosive knock featured six boundaries and four towering sixes as he immediately shifted the momentum back in India's favour.

Captain Shreyas Iyer then steadied the innings with a composed 68 off 47 balls. Together, the pair stitched together an 82-run partnership that rescued India after the early collapse and laid the platform for a competitive total.

India eventually posted 189/7, thanks in part to a late cameo from Shivam Dube. However, the eagerly anticipated chase never got underway.

Persistent rain during the innings break prevented England from facing a single ball, forcing officials to abandon the match.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to Ishan Kishan's dismissal in the T20I against England?

Ishan Kishan was run out after only two deliveries due to a mix-up with Abhishek Sharma. He called for a quick single, but Abhishek pulled back, leaving Kishan stranded.

What was Abhishek Sharma's reaction to Ishan Kishan's run-out?

Abhishek Sharma was caught on the stump mic expressing his frustration during the review. He asked Kishan,

How did Abhishek Sharma perform after the run-out incident?

Abhishek Sharma responded with a fearless counterattack, smashing 59 runs off just 24 deliveries. His explosive knock featured six boundaries and four sixes.

What was the final outcome of the match?

India posted 189/7, but the match was ultimately abandoned. Persistent rain during the innings break prevented England from starting their chase.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 09:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan IND Vs ENG T20 INDIA VS ENGLAND
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