Sunil Gavaskar Presents Special Gift To Shubman Gill – Watch Video

Shubman Gill has had a phenomenal run with the bat in this five-match Test series, amassing a massive 754 runs.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 04:56 PM (IST)

During the ongoing Oval Test between India and England, Team India has set a formidable target of 374 runs for the hosts — a total that won’t be easy to chase

However, what caught everyone’s attention at the end of Day 3 wasn’t just the match situation, but a heartfelt gesture from Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar to current captain Shubman Gill.

Gavaskar’s Personal Gift to Gill – A Moment of Respect and Admiration

Shubman Gill has had a phenomenal run with the bat in this five-match Test series, amassing a massive 754 runs. Impressed by his performance, Sunil Gavaskar, one of India’s greatest ever batsmen, presented Gill with a thoughtful and personal gift after the day's play concluded at The Oval.

Gavaskar gifted Gill a custom SG shirt — not just representing the brand but also symbolizing the shared initials of "Sunil Gavaskar" and "Shubman Gill".

Along with the shirt, Gavaskar also handed over a personally autographed cap. While giving the gift, he remarked that he reserves this cap only for very special players, underlining the respect he holds for the young Indian skipper’s achievements.

Watch Video

Shubman Gill Falls Just Short of Gavaskar’s Iconic Record

Despite his exceptional form throughout the series, Gill narrowly missed out on breaking one of Gavaskar’s most cherished records. The legendary opener still holds the record for most runs by an Indian in a single Test series, having scored 774 runs.

Gill came extremely close, finishing the series with 754 runs — just 21 runs short of surpassing the mark. Nevertheless, his performance has been widely hailed, and the symbolic gift from Gavaskar further highlights the passing of the torch from one generation to the next.

It was a gesture filled with pride, admiration, and mutual respect — a moment that fans will remember long after the series ends.

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
