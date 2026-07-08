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English NewsSportsCricketShreyas Iyer's Honest Reaction To India's 'Worst-Ever T20 Defeat'

Shreyas Iyer's Honest Reaction To India's 'Worst-Ever T20 Defeat'

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, a visibly frustrated Shreyas Iyer pulled zero punches.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 08:42 AM (IST)

Shreyas Iyer, the newly appointed Indian T20I captain, delivered a scathing, no-nonsense assessment of his team's performance, labeling their display as "atrocious" and "awful" after England handed the reigning world champions a humiliating 125-run thrashing at Trent Bridge.

The catastrophic defeat in the third T20I not only gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series but also entered the record books as India's heaviest-ever loss by runs in T20 International history. Chasing a formidable target of 202, the Indian batting lineup suffered an absolute meltdown, collapsing to a paltry 76 all out in just 11.4 overs.

"No Better Word For It" - Iyer Demands Accountability

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, a visibly frustrated Shreyas Iyer pulled zero punches. The 31-year-old leader made it clear that there were no excuses for a performance so thoroughly uncharacteristic of the T20 World Cup holders.

"I think it was atrocious. I couldn't use a better word, honestly. Losing by such a big margin is definitely not acceptable. First things first, I feel that we need to accept this loss and completely go back to the drawing board and see what we did wrong. We played awful cricket for sure, but there are a lot of learnings from it as well." - Shreyas Iyer. 

Shreyas Iyer also noted that while Trent Bridge is typically a batting paradise, the surface wasn't a true 200-run wicket, pointing out that poor execution in the field allowed Phil Salt (70 off 44) and Sam Curran (41*) to get away from them.

Looking ahead to the fourth T20I in Bristol on Thursday, Iyer challenged his dressing room to find their internal drive:

"Players have to start thinking about how to basically make an impact or create that momentum. Every individual has to think by himself and see how they can win matches and take that sort of responsibility."

Powerplay Demolition Erases Chase Hopes

The tone for India's abject surrender was set immediately by England’s blistering pace duo, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue. Bowling at speeds exceeding 90 mph (145 kmh), the quicks weaponized a hard, relentless length that completely exposed the Indian top order.

Despite minor firecrackers from openers Abhishek Sharma (10) and 15-year-old debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (13), who both cleared the ropes early, the innings fractured instantaneously. Tongue picked up career-best figures of 4/28, while Archer tore through the spine of the order with 3/29. By the time the powerplay concluded, India was already dead in the water at 52/5.

Only four Indian batsmen managed to crawl into double digits, narrowly avoiding eclipsing the country's lowest-ever T20I total of 74.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the T20I match between India and England?

England handed India a humiliating 125-run thrashing in the third T20I. India collapsed to 76 all out while chasing a target of 202.

How did India's captain, Shreyas Iyer, describe his team's performance?

Shreyas Iyer labeled his team's performance as

What historical record did India's defeat set?

The catastrophic defeat entered the record books as India's heaviest-ever loss by runs in T20 International history. This loss also gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Which English bowlers were most effective against India's batting lineup?

Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue were highly effective. Tongue achieved career-best figures of 4/28, while Archer tore through the order with 3/29.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer IND Vs ENG Highlights IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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