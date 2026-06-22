IND vs ENG ODIs: Yashasvi Jaiswal Among Four Players Dropped From India's Squad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India unveiled its 15-member ODI squad for England series.

Shubman Gill leads; Kohli, Bumrah return to the team.

Jaiswal, Dubey, Yadav, Siraj excluded despite recent performances.

IND vs ENG ODIs: The BCCI announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against England starting on 14 July 2026. The Indian Team will head into the series full of confidence after completing a 3-0 clean sweep against Afghanistan in the recently concluded ODI series. Before the England tour, India is also scheduled to play a T20I series against Ireland. The England tour will then consist of five T20Is and three ODIs. The squad, led by Shubman Gill, has seen the return of experienced stars like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. However, a few players who were part of the Afghanistan ODI series have missed out on selection this time.

Players Missing IND vs ENG ODI Series

1) Yashasvi Jaiswal

One of the biggest talking points from the squad announcement has been the exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The young batsman played a brilliant knock in the third ODI against Afghanistan, scoring 110 runs off just 86 balls. His innings played a crucial role in helping India complete the series whitewash.

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Despite his impressive performance, Jaiswal did not find a place in the squad for the England ODIs. Virat Kohli's return might have influenced the team’s combination, resulting in Jaiswal missing out.

2) Harsh Dubey

Harsh Dubey also misses out after making his ODI debut during the Afghanistan series. The young spinner picked up his maiden international wicket when he dismissed Rashid Khan in the third ODI.

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However, the team management has preferred Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar from the spin department, likely due to greater experience.

3) Prince Yadav

Young pacer Prince Yadav is another player who has been left out.

Prince impressed during his debut ODI series against Afghanistan and also picked up the important wicket of Azmatullah Omarzai in the third ODI.

Despite showing promise, the selectors opted for more experienced and established fast bowlers for the England tour, leaving Prince out of the squad.

4) Mohammed Siraj

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has also not been included in the ODI squad.

Siraj was not part of the Afghanistan ODI series either. For the England tour, the selectors have backed bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Gurnoor Brar.

With strong competition among the pace bowlers, Siraj has missed out on selection for the upcoming ODI series against England.