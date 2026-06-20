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HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya Out Of England ODIs; Major Virat Kohli Fitness Update Emerges

Hardik Pandya Out Of England ODIs; Major Virat Kohli Fitness Update Emerges

The national selection committee is expected to announce a replacement for Pandya shortly, with the team management likely looking at an auxiliary bowling all-rounder to plug the tactical void.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 01:06 PM (IST)

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been officially ruled out of the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against England. Concurrently, the team management has provided a definitive update on the fitness status of batting maestro Virat Kohli. India vs England ODI series is scheduled to start on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. The second and third ODIs will take place on July 16th and 19th, respectively.

Hardik Pandya's Injury Setback

Pandya, whose multi-dimensional skills provide vital balance to India's limited-overs combinations, suffered an acute lower back spasm during a recent high-intensity training session. Following extensive evaluation by the medical team, it was determined that the all-rounder requires an immediate period of rest and rehabilitation, ruling him out of the entire English ODI campaign.

Also Read | ODI World Cup 2027: BCCI Breaks Silence On Virat And Rohit's Future

The national selection committee is expected to announce a replacement shortly, with the team management likely looking at an auxiliary bowling all-rounder to plug the tactical void.

Positive News for Virat Kohli Fans

Hardik Pandya news comes as a blow, but Indian fans can breathe a major sigh of relief regarding Virat Kohli.

The batting legend is scheduled to undergo a crucial fitness test on June 22nd in Bengaluru. The selection committee will delay naming the official Indian squad for the upcoming England ODI series until the medical team evaluates the veteran batsman's physical readiness following the test.

However, as per reports, Virat has responded exceptionally well to the conservative management protocol over the last 48 hours. The stiffness in his groin has completely subsided.

Ajit Agarkar on Hardik Pandya's workload 

With the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa approaching, the Indian team management has been focused on giving Hardik Pandya more opportunities in the 50-over format while ensuring his workload is carefully monitored.

Recently, selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar emphasized the need to manage Pandya's fitness effectively, highlighting his importance to India's ODI plans moving forward.

"He is a part of the one-day squad right now in Afghanistan. Like Jasprit Bumrah, if we can get him playing well and keep him fit for one-day cricket, that is the main objective," Agarkar had said.

"We can always bring him back. So, there will be a little bit of rest and rotation with regards to T20 cricket in Pandya's case."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Hardik Pandya ruled out of the England ODI series?

Hardik Pandya will miss the series due to an acute lower back spasm. He sustained the injury during a recent high-intensity training session and needs rest and rehabilitation.

What is the latest update on Virat Kohli's fitness for the England ODI series?

Virat Kohli is scheduled for a crucial fitness test on June 22nd in Bengaluru. His groin stiffness has reportedly subsided, and he has responded well to conservative management.

When is the India vs England ODI series scheduled to take place?

The India vs England ODI series is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. The second and third ODIs will take place on July 16th and 19th, respectively.

Why is the Indian squad for the England ODI series not yet announced?

The selection committee is delaying the squad announcement until after Virat Kohli's fitness test on June 22nd. They are awaiting the medical team's evaluation of his physical readiness.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND IND Vs ENG ODI Series
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