Hardik Pandya Out Of England ODIs; Major Virat Kohli Fitness Update Emerges

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been officially ruled out of the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against England. Concurrently, the team management has provided a definitive update on the fitness status of batting maestro Virat Kohli. India vs England ODI series is scheduled to start on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. The second and third ODIs will take place on July 16th and 19th, respectively.

Hardik Pandya's Injury Setback

Pandya, whose multi-dimensional skills provide vital balance to India's limited-overs combinations, suffered an acute lower back spasm during a recent high-intensity training session. Following extensive evaluation by the medical team, it was determined that the all-rounder requires an immediate period of rest and rehabilitation, ruling him out of the entire English ODI campaign.

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The national selection committee is expected to announce a replacement shortly, with the team management likely looking at an auxiliary bowling all-rounder to plug the tactical void.

Positive News for Virat Kohli Fans

Hardik Pandya news comes as a blow, but Indian fans can breathe a major sigh of relief regarding Virat Kohli.

The batting legend is scheduled to undergo a crucial fitness test on June 22nd in Bengaluru. The selection committee will delay naming the official Indian squad for the upcoming England ODI series until the medical team evaluates the veteran batsman's physical readiness following the test.

However, as per reports, Virat has responded exceptionally well to the conservative management protocol over the last 48 hours. The stiffness in his groin has completely subsided.

Ajit Agarkar on Hardik Pandya's workload

With the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa approaching, the Indian team management has been focused on giving Hardik Pandya more opportunities in the 50-over format while ensuring his workload is carefully monitored.

Recently, selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar emphasized the need to manage Pandya's fitness effectively, highlighting his importance to India's ODI plans moving forward.

"He is a part of the one-day squad right now in Afghanistan. Like Jasprit Bumrah, if we can get him playing well and keep him fit for one-day cricket, that is the main objective," Agarkar had said.

"We can always bring him back. So, there will be a little bit of rest and rotation with regards to T20 cricket in Pandya's case."