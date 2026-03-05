IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya On Verge Of Breaking Historic Record At Wankhede

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As the cricketing world descends upon the Wankhede Stadium for the high-stakes 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England, all eyes are on India’s premier all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. Beyond the immediate goal of securing a spot in the Ahmedabad final against New Zealand, Pandya is standing on the doorstep of a massive individual milestone that would cement his legacy among India's batting elite. Tonight, Pandya has the opportunity to leapfrog KL Rahul to become India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 International history.

The Race for the Fourth Spot: Pandya vs. Rahul

Hardik Pandya enters this semi-final with 2,243 runs across 136 T20I appearances. He currently trails the sidelined KL Rahul by a narrow margin. With the Wankhede pitch known for its true bounce and high-scoring nature, the veteran all-rounder is expected to play a pivotal role in the middle order. Pandya needs exactly 23 runs tonight to overtake Rahul’s career tally of 2,265 runs. Achieving this will place him behind only Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav on the all-time list for India.

India's Leading T20I Run-Scorers

Rohit Sharma: 4,231 Runs (5 Centuries / 32 Fifties)

Virat Kohli: 4,188 Runs (1 Century / 38 Fifties)

Suryakumar Yadav: 3,261 Runs (4 Centuries / 25 Fifties)

KL Rahul: 2,265 Runs (2 Centuries / 22 Fifties)

Hardik Pandya: 2,243 Runs (0 Centuries / 9 Fifties)

The "Double Threat" Legacy: Aiming for the 2500/150 Club

While the immediate focus is on surpassing Rahul, Pandya is also chasing a global record that no player in the history of T20 Internationals has ever reached.

Pandya is already the only Indian player to have achieved the double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in the shortest format. He currently sits at 111 wickets, and experts suggest that his trajectory could make him the first cricketer in the world to reach the elite 2,500 runs and 150 wickets club. Given his current form and fitness under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, this "Impossible Double" looks increasingly attainable within the next calendar year.

Tactical Importance at Wankhede

Against an England side led by Harry Brook, Pandya’s role as the "finisher" becomes even more critical. England’s spin-heavy attack, featuring Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed, will likely target the middle overs. Pandya’s ability to clear the ropes at Wankhede, a ground where he has spent years playing for the Mumbai Indians, could be the difference between a par score and a match-winning total.