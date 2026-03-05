Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya On Verge Of Breaking Historic Record At Wankhede

IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya On Verge Of Breaking Historic Record At Wankhede

Hardik Pandya needs just 23 runs against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final to surpass KL Rahul and become India's 4th highest T20I run-scorer. Can Hardik create history at the Wankhede tonight?

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the cricketing world descends upon the Wankhede Stadium for the high-stakes 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England, all eyes are on India’s premier all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. Beyond the immediate goal of securing a spot in the Ahmedabad final against New Zealand, Pandya is standing on the doorstep of a massive individual milestone that would cement his legacy among India's batting elite. Tonight, Pandya has the opportunity to leapfrog KL Rahul to become India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 International history.

The Race for the Fourth Spot: Pandya vs. Rahul

Hardik Pandya enters this semi-final with 2,243 runs across 136 T20I appearances. He currently trails the sidelined KL Rahul by a narrow margin. With the Wankhede pitch known for its true bounce and high-scoring nature, the veteran all-rounder is expected to play a pivotal role in the middle order. Pandya needs exactly 23 runs tonight to overtake Rahul’s career tally of 2,265 runs. Achieving this will place him behind only Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav on the all-time list for India.

India's Leading T20I Run-Scorers 

Rohit Sharma: 4,231 Runs (5 Centuries / 32 Fifties)

Virat Kohli: 4,188 Runs (1 Century / 38 Fifties)

Suryakumar Yadav: 3,261 Runs (4 Centuries / 25 Fifties)

KL Rahul: 2,265 Runs (2 Centuries / 22 Fifties)

Hardik Pandya: 2,243 Runs (0 Centuries / 9 Fifties)

The "Double Threat" Legacy: Aiming for the 2500/150 Club

While the immediate focus is on surpassing Rahul, Pandya is also chasing a global record that no player in the history of T20 Internationals has ever reached.

Pandya is already the only Indian player to have achieved the double of 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in the shortest format. He currently sits at 111 wickets, and experts suggest that his trajectory could make him the first cricketer in the world to reach the elite 2,500 runs and 150 wickets club. Given his current form and fitness under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, this "Impossible Double" looks increasingly attainable within the next calendar year.

Tactical Importance at Wankhede

Against an England side led by Harry Brook, Pandya’s role as the "finisher" becomes even more critical. England’s spin-heavy attack, featuring Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed, will likely target the middle overs. Pandya’s ability to clear the ropes at Wankhede, a ground where he has spent years playing for the Mumbai Indians, could be the difference between a par score and a match-winning total.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone is Hardik Pandya aiming for in the 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final?

Hardik Pandya can surpass KL Rahul to become India's fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 International history if he scores 23 runs in the match.

How many runs does Hardik Pandya need to overtake KL Rahul?

Hardik Pandya needs exactly 23 runs to overtake KL Rahul's career tally of 2,265 runs in T20 Internationals.

What global record is Hardik Pandya close to achieving?

Pandya is aiming to become the first cricketer globally to reach 2,500 runs and 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.

What makes Hardik Pandya tactically important for India in this match?

His role as a finisher is crucial, especially against England's spin attack. His ability to hit boundaries at Wankhede could be key.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suryakumar Yadav KL Rahul Hardik Pandya T20 World Cup Most Runs T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya On Verge Of Breaking Historic Record At Wankhede
IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya On Verge Of Breaking Historic Record At Wankhede
Cricket
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 WC Semi-Final: High-Stakes Battle For Spot In T20 World Cup Final
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 WC Semi-Final: High-Stakes Battle For Spot In T20 World Cup Final
Cricket
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh Eye Entry Into All-Time Top 10 At Wankhede
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh Eye Entry Into All-Time Top 10 At Wankhede
Cricket
India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget