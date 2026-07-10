8 Unwanted Records Shreyas Iyer And Team India Created After T20I Series Defeat

Just weeks after lifting ICC Men's T20 World Cup, a transitioning Indian side under the newly appointed captaincy of Shreyas Iyer has plummeted into an unprecedented crisis. Following a crushing nine-wicket defeat in the fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol, England secured an unassailable 3-0 lead, claiming the series in dominant fashion.

With India's batting collapsing repeatedly and a newly assembled unit struggling across overseas conditions, the squad has shattered a collection of long-standing records.

Here is a breakdown of the unwanted milestones created by Shreyas Iyer and Team India following their series loss.

Unwanted Milestones Breakdown

1. First Indian Captain to Remain Winless in First Five T20Is: Taking over the reins from Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer has endured the worst-ever tactical start for an Indian skipper in T20I history. Following a 0-2 whitewash against Ireland and back-to-back completed losses to England (with the series opener washed out), Iyer is the first Indian captain to remain completely winless through his first five matches in charge.

2. First Time India Lost Consecutive T20I Series in Seven Years

The back-to-back series losses - first historic 0-2 defeat in Belfast to Ireland, followed immediately by the current series loss to England - mark the first time in seven years that India has dropped back-to-back T20I bilateral series. The last time this occurred was under Virat Kohli's captaincy in early 2019, when India lost to New Zealand (1-2) and Australia (0-2).

3. India's Largest-Ever T20I Defeat by Runs

During the third T20I at Nottingham, India suffered their absolute heaviest defeat by runs in the shortest format of the game. Chasing England's 201/7, India's batting lineup met with a catastrophic failure, collapsing from 52/5 in the powerplay to a paltry 76 all out in 11.4 overs - handing England a monumental 125-run win.

4. India's Second-Lowest T20I Total of All Time

The 74-ball capitulation for 76 runs in 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge entered the history books as India's second-lowest team total in international T20 history. The dismal score barely eclipsed India's lowest-ever milestone of 74 all out against Australia in Melbourne back in 2008.

5. Third-Worst Defeat by Balls Remaining

In the decisive fourth T20I at Bristol, England's Harry Brook (79* off 35) and Phil Salt chased down India's modest target of 159 in just 13.5 overs. With 37 balls to spare, it ranks as India's third-biggest T20I defeat in terms of remaining deliveries, trailing only behind historical losses to Australia at Melbourne (52 balls in 2008 and 40 balls in 2025).

6. End of a 12-Year T20I Unbeaten Streak Against England

This series defeat marks the first time England has beaten India in a T20I bilateral series in over a decade. The last time England stood victorious over India in a T20I series format was a one-off match in mid-2014.

7. First Bi-Lateral Series Loss Across All Formats in England Since 2018

The heavy loss broke an exceptional eight-year streak where India remained entirely undefeated in bilateral series across all formats on English soil. The previous unbeaten run included three T20I series, three ODI series, and two Test series tours.

8. Only Second Indian Captain to Suffer Consecutive Series Defeats

By dropping series back-to-back against lower-ranked Ireland and an aggressive England squad, Shreyas Iyer joins Virat Kohli as only the second Indian captain to oversee back-to-back T20I series defeats.

"We played awful cricket for sure, and losing by such margins is completely unacceptable. We need to accept these performances, go completely back to the drawing board, and fix what is going wrong."- Shreyas Iyer.