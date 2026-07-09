Shreyas Iyer Rescues India From Collapse! England Need 159 To Seal T20I Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's top order struggled against England's pace attack.

Captain Shreyas Iyer anchored India's innings with 80 runs.

India posted 158/7, England needs 159 to clinch series.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: India produced another underwhelming batting display in the fourth T20I against England, but captain Shreyas Iyer's composed knock ensured the visitors posted a decent 158/7 in their 20 overs at Bristol. With the series currently tilted in England's favour, the hosts now require 159 runs to clinch the match and register their bilateral T20I series victory over India. The visitors struggled for momentum almost throughout the innings as England's pace attack once again exposed India's top order.

However, Iyer stood firm under pressure, anchoring the innings with a superb unbeaten 80 off 49 balls to give India something to defend.

England's Pacers Put India Under Pressure

India made a bright start with 15 runs coming in the second over of the Powerplay, but that proved to be their only sustained period of dominance.

England's fast bowlers consistently attacked the shorter length, forcing the Indian batters onto the back foot.

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The dismissal of Abhishek Sharma further dented India's progress, leaving Iyer and Shivam Dube with the responsibility of rebuilding the innings.

England skipper Harry Brook cleverly relied on his seamers against Dube before introducing Will Jacks at the ideal moment. The off-spinner justified the move by breaking the partnership and maintaining the pressure through a disciplined spell.

Iyer Holds Firm, But India Finish Below-Par

While wickets continued to tumble around him, Iyer refused to let the innings unravel completely.

The India captain counterattacked whenever scoring opportunities presented themselves and was particularly aggressive against veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Despite his lone battle, India could not produce the late surge they desperately needed.

The middle and lower order failed to accelerate in the closing overs, leaving England with a target that appears well within reach considering their batting form earlier in the series.

With momentum firmly on the hosts' side, India will need early breakthroughs and a near-perfect bowling performance if they are to defend 158 and keep the five-match series alive. England, meanwhile, are just 159 runs away from scripting history.