WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals First Person He Told About His India Debut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debuted for India, youngest across formats.

He became T20I's youngest debutant from a Test nation.

Sooryavanshi informed his father first about his selection.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-anticipated India debut marked another historic milestone in his rapidly rising career, but before stepping onto the field in Manchester, the 15-year-old had one special person he wanted to share the news with first. The teenage batsman became the youngest player to represent India across formats after being named in the playing XI for the second T20I against England. Following the match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a behind-the-scenes video in which Sooryavanshi revealed who was the first to hear about his selection.

An incredibly special moment in the #TeamIndia camp today 🥹💙



🎥 Presenting T20I cap no. 122, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 🧢#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hvOZdSN3Ow July 4, 2026

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi On Debuting For India

After receiving his India cap from Tilak Varma, Sooryavanshi reflected on the moment that every aspiring cricketer dreams of.

The youngster admitted that informing his father, who was staying with him, was the first thing he did after learning he would make his international debut.

"It feels really good. Playing for India is the biggest thing for any Indian because every cricketer wants to represent the country and make the country proud. First of all, I went to my room and told my father. He is staying with me. I told him first. I didn't tell anyone else,"

Sooryavanshi was picked in India's XI for the second T20I against England in Manchester, becoming India's youngest debutant at 15 years and 99 days.

The landmark appearance also made him the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20I history.

Youngest India Debutant Makes Immediate Impact

The left-hander wasted little time making his presence felt. Playing with confidence, he struck 14 runs from 10 deliveries, including two sixes, before being stumped off Will Jacks.

Although his stay at the crease was brief, the fearless approach offered a glimpse of his attacking style against international opposition.

India eventually finished with 190 runs but were unable to defend the total, suffering defeat in the second T20I. Even so, the result did little to overshadow a landmark occasion for Sooryavanshi, whose debut will be remembered as another significant moment in Indian cricket.