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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals First Person He Told About His India Debut

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals First Person He Told About His India Debut

Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveal who was the first person he told after learning about his India debut as the 15-year-old created T20I history.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debuted for India, youngest across formats.
  • He became T20I's youngest debutant from a Test nation.
  • Sooryavanshi informed his father first about his selection.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-anticipated India debut marked another historic milestone in his rapidly rising career, but before stepping onto the field in Manchester, the 15-year-old had one special person he wanted to share the news with first. The teenage batsman became the youngest player to represent India across formats after being named in the playing XI for the second T20I against England. Following the match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a behind-the-scenes video in which Sooryavanshi revealed who was the first to hear about his selection.

Also Check: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shares Emotional Message For Fans After India Debut

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi On Debuting For India

After receiving his India cap from Tilak Varma, Sooryavanshi reflected on the moment that every aspiring cricketer dreams of.

The youngster admitted that informing his father, who was staying with him, was the first thing he did after learning he would make his international debut.

"It feels really good. Playing for India is the biggest thing for any Indian because every cricketer wants to represent the country and make the country proud. First of all, I went to my room and told my father. He is staying with me. I told him first. I didn't tell anyone else,"

Sooryavanshi was picked in India's XI for the second T20I against England in Manchester, becoming India's youngest debutant at 15 years and 99 days.

The landmark appearance also made him the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20I history.

Youngest India Debutant Makes Immediate Impact

The left-hander wasted little time making his presence felt. Playing with confidence, he struck 14 runs from 10 deliveries, including two sixes, before being stumped off Will Jacks.

Although his stay at the crease was brief, the fearless approach offered a glimpse of his attacking style against international opposition.

India eventually finished with 190 runs but were unable to defend the total, suffering defeat in the second T20I. Even so, the result did little to overshadow a landmark occasion for Sooryavanshi, whose debut will be remembered as another significant moment in Indian cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

What historic milestone did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to represent India across formats. He also set a record as the youngest debutant from a Test-playing nation in T20I history at 15 years and 99 days.

When and where did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his India debut?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his India debut in the second T20I against England. The match took place in Manchester.

Who was the first person Vaibhav Sooryavanshi told about his India selection?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi first informed his father about his selection for the India team. His father was staying with him at the time.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in his debut match?

He scored 14 runs from 10 deliveries, including two sixes, before being stumped. This fearless approach offered a glimpse of his attacking style against international opposition.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs ENG T20 Shreyas Iyer Tilak Varma Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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